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Home > India News > BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’

BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’

A remark by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nagendran targeting Vijay sparks backlash, with K Annamalai calling it “third-rate” politics and a complaint reportedly filed.

Vijay Targeted By BJP Chief Nagendran, Annamalai Slams Remark (Images: ANI)
Vijay Targeted By BJP Chief Nagendran, Annamalai Slams Remark (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 21:41 IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nagendran triggered a political row on Saturday after appearing to target actor-turned-politician Vijay with a personal remark at an event at the party’s state headquarters, Kamalalayam. “When people search for a father in the House and cannot find him, they should ask the mother at home to know who the father is,” Nagendran said, according to PTI. The remark drew criticism from political leaders, who accused the BJP state chief of crossing the limits of political discourse. A complaint has also reportedly been filed against Nagendran at the DGP Office, according to local media.

Vijay remarks spark BJP response, personal attack draws criticism

Reportedly, Nagendran’s comment came in response to remarks made by Vijay in the Assembly. Vijay had narrated a “kutti kathai” (short story) to take a swipe at DMK president MK Stalin after the DMK’s defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election. Vijay’s story appeared to refer to the whereabouts of an opposition leader’s “father” after Stalin lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency. His remarks had earlier faced criticism from several political parties.

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Minister A Rajmohan condemned Nagendran’s comments, calling them “uncivilised and inappropriate” for a senior political leader. He said Vijay had advised his colleagues to maintain civility in politics even when facing provocation or personal attacks.

Vijay row widens as Annamalai condemns BJP chief’s remarks

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also criticised Nagendran, saying the state party chief had crossed the boundaries of political decency and civility. In a post on X, Annamalai called the remark “highly condemnable” and said political speeches were vulgarising Tamil Nadu’s political arena.

Annamalai said political differences and criticism of government policies were part of democratic politics, but targeting a leader’s family members, especially their mother, was unacceptable. He termed such comments “low-quality” and “third-rate” politics and said such conduct should not be encouraged among Tamil Nadu’s younger generation.

Vijay controversy puts focus on political conduct

Annamalai also said political leaders should not set an example of such behaviour for children in the state. The controversy involving Vijay has therefore widened beyond the original Assembly remarks, with leaders from different sides now debating the limits of political speech and personal attacks.

Also Read: ‘PoK Would Have Reunited With J&K’: Omar Abdullah Renews Statehood Demand On Independence Day    

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BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’
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BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’

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BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’
BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’
BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’
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