Monday, April 21, 2025
BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence

BJP leader also took aim at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of abandoning two of its own workers who were killed during the unrest allegedly because they were Hindus.

Mamata Banerjee


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of deliberately ignoring the victims of the recent Murshidabad violence due to “hatred for Hindus.” The violence erupted in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district on April 11 during a protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s silence and absence from the violence-hit region was a sign of selective outrage. “She hates Hindus. Had such atrocities been carried out against Muslim brothers, Mamata Banerjee would have been agitating and camping in Murshidabad,” Patra alleged.

The BJP leader also took aim at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of abandoning two of its own workers who were killed during the unrest allegedly because they were Hindus. “Those who died Hargobind and Chandan  were CPI(M) workers. But neither the communist party nor Mamata Banerjee owns them. Their only fault is that they are Hindus,” Patra said.

Waqf Act Protests Turn Violent in West Bengal

On April 11, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Murshidabad, leading to the deaths of two people, multiple injuries, and widespread damage to property. The unrest forced thousands of residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

The violence soon spread to other parts of the state, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly. Reports of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades have continued to emerge from these regions, keeping the law and order situation tense.

BJP Intensifies Political Pressure

As tensions escalate, the BJP has intensified its criticism of both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), accusing them of religious bias and abandoning victims based on their identity.

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited the affected areas in Murshidabad. He met with the victims and their families, assuring them of support and demanding justice for those killed and injured during the clashes.

Opposition Accuses TMC of Selective Outrage

The BJP’s remarks come amid growing political turmoil in West Bengal over the Waqf Act protests. The saffron party has demanded that the chief minister clarify her stand and visit the affected districts to restore faith among the Hindu community.

As the situation remains volatile, political observers believe this latest flashpoint may further deepen communal tensions and polarisation in the state ahead of upcoming elections.

Filed under

mamata banerjee Murshidabad violence

