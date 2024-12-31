BJP Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal As ‘Chunavi Hindu’ In Bhool Bhulaiyaa-Inspired Poster

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of political opportunism with promises tailored for electoral gains.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of political opportunism with promises tailored for electoral gains. The criticism comes after Kejriwal pledged a ₹18,000 monthly salary for temple priests and gurdwara granthis, drawing sharp rebukes from the BJP.

BJP’s Satirical Poster Targets Kejriwal

To mock Kejriwal, the BJP released a poster on social media, portraying him in a dramatic priest-like avatar reminiscent of Rajpal Yadav’s character from the Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The image showed Kejriwal adorned with rudraksha beads, flower garlands, and vermilion, complete with incense sticks behind his ear.

The poster also featured a mocking verse in Hindi:

“Mandir jana hai bas mere liye ek chalaava, Pujariyon ka samman bas mera chunavi dikhava, Sanatan Dharma ka maine hamesha mazak banaya.”

(“Going to temples is just a façade for me, respect for priests is merely an electoral gimmick, I have always ridiculed Sanatan Dharma.”)

Allegations of Hypocrisy

The BJP accused Kejriwal of double standards, pointing out his previous support for imam salaries, opposition to the Ram temple, and decisions to open liquor shops near temples and gurdwaras.

In a social media post, the Delhi BJP stated, “The man who has been busy providing salaries to imams for the past 10 years, who opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, who opened liquor shops near temples and gurdwaras, and who practices anti-Hindu politics, has suddenly started showing concern for priests and granthis.”

In response, Kejriwal challenged the BJP to adopt similar initiatives in the states it governs rather than resorting to personal attacks. “Will the country benefit from abusing me?” he asked in a tweet, emphasizing that BJP governments in 20 states, including Gujarat, which it has ruled for 30 years, have not shown similar respect to priests and granthis.

“I have set an example,” Kejriwal added. “Instead of attacking me, why not implement it in your 20 states? That way, everyone will benefit.”

The Politics of Religious Promises

This clash reflects the broader political tussle over religious symbolism and welfare promises. Kejriwal’s pledge ahead of the Delhi assembly elections seeks to appeal to Hindu and Sikh voters, while the BJP’s attack aims to portray his actions as insincere.

As Delhi heads toward elections, such exchanges underline the high-stakes political contest, with both parties vying to shape the narrative around religious and cultural issues.

