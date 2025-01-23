BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Union minister and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of showing "disrespect" to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by mentioning August 18, 1945, as the Indian freedom fighter's date of death in a social media post.

Union minister and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of showing “disrespect” to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by mentioning August 18, 1945, as the Indian freedom fighter’s date of death in a social media post. The controversy arose on Netaji’s birth anniversary, after Gandhi posted a tribute to the iconic leader, praising his revolutionary contributions and leadership while including a photo of Bose that mentioned the disputed date of his demise.

In his post, Rahul Gandhi wrote:

“Heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji’s leadership, courage, his struggle for social justice, his contribution towards tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire every Indian even today. My respectful salute to the immortal son of Mother India, Jai Hind!”

However, the inclusion of the date of death sparked criticism, as the circumstances surrounding Bose’s demise remain unresolved. Many believe Bose perished in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, but others argue that he survived and lived anonymously in subsequent years.

BJP’s Response

Majumdar condemned the post, calling it a “blatant disrespect” and demanding an apology from Gandhi. He stated on X (formerly Twitter):

“I strongly protest with the claim that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died on 18th August 1945, as stated in social media posts by @RahulGandhi! I also demand that Rahul Gandhi apologise within the next 24 hours for showing disrespect to Netaji, who was the first Prime Minister of India. I am appealing to all of Netaji’s followers to raise your voices by sharing this demand. @INCIndia Shame on You!”

Another BJP MP, Samik Bhattacharya, echoed Majumdar’s sentiments, saying:

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s actual date of demise is a matter of widespread debate. To date, we Indians have been kept in the dark regarding the death of the great leader. Yet, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has put up a post today declaring his date of demise as 18 August ’45. Why? Where is the official record? Such blatant disrespect is not expected from someone like Rahul Gandhi.”

The Mystery Surrounding Netaji’s Death

The question of when and how Bose died has been a contentious issue for decades. In 2016, the Modi government declassified hundreds of files related to Bose, but the mystery remained unresolved. In 2017, some members of Bose’s family requested a special investigation into the matter.

The claim that Bose died in an air crash on August 18, 1945, has been disputed by various historians and political groups, with theories ranging from his survival and escape to his possible capture.

The Congress party has yet to respond to the criticism from the BJP. The post from Gandhi has reignited public and political debate over the legacy of Bose and the unresolved mystery of his death.

This controversy highlights the sensitivity surrounding Netaji’s legacy, as his role in India’s freedom struggle remains a source of immense pride and his mysterious disappearance continues to captivate the nation’s imagination.

