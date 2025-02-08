Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are witnessing a possible shift in power, with early trends showing the BJP crossing the majority mark. Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing, along with senior AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are witnessing a possible shift in power, with early trends showing the BJP crossing the majority mark.


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark in early trends of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, signaling a possible shift in power. Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, are trailing in their respective constituencies.

According to the latest updates, AAP is leading from a key constituency, while BJP’s candidate Kamal Bagri and Congress’ Haroon Yusuf are trailing.

Vote Counting Begins Under Tight Security

The counting of votes for Delhi’s assembly polls commenced on Saturday under stringent security measures. Simultaneously, vote counting is underway for by-elections in the Milkipur constituency of Uttar Pradesh and the Erode seat in Tamil Nadu.

The process began with the counting of postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) count, which started at 8:30 AM. Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz assured that comprehensive security measures were in place to ensure a smooth process. The EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have been stored in 70 strongrooms, secured by a three-tier security cordon.

Voter Turnout and Polling Details: Delhi Assembly Elections

The February 5 polling for Delhi’s 70-seat assembly saw a voter turnout of 60.54%. Among the constituencies, Mustafabad recorded the highest turnout at 69%, while Karol Bagh registered the lowest at 47.40%.

AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the BJP is striving to reclaim control of the national capital after more than two decades.

High-Stakes Meeting at Kejriwal’s Residence

A day before the results, key AAP leaders gathered at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road, Delhi, to discuss their strategy. Prominent leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s Kalkaji candidate Atishi and Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha, were present at the meeting.

Exit Polls Indicate BJP Edge in Delhi Assembly Elections

Most exit polls released on Wednesday projected an advantage for the BJP over the ruling AAP. Meanwhile, the Congress is not expected to make any significant gains in the elections.

With early trends indicating a possible shift in power, all eyes remain on the final results as counting progresses throughout the day.

Also Read: Early Trends: Is Arvind Kejriwal Losing Delhi Elections? Former Delhi CM Trails, Atishi Too Lags Behind, BJP Races Ahead

Filed under

delhi election results Delhi Elections 2025

