BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A man accused of engaging in obscenity in public has been arrested

A man has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police after a video allegedly showing him engaged in sexual activity with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway went viral on social media, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Political Allegations

The controversial clip, which surfaced on May 13, triggered widespread outrage across platforms. Reports initially linked the man to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though the party has firmly denied any association with the accused.

Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand confirmed the arrest and stated that an FIR had been filed. “A video went viral on May 13, and an FIR was filed in Thana Bhanpura. Today, the accused was arrested and interrogated,” Anand told PTI.

Ongoing Investigation Promises Strict Action

SP Anand emphasized that the investigation is active and that authorities will take stringent measures against all individuals involved. “Further investigation is underway, and strict actions will be taken against all those found involved in this case,” he added.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Mandsaur town, around 200 kilometers from Indore, along a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The footage was reportedly recorded on May 13.

Police Register FIR Against Manoharlal Dhakad

Mandsaur DIG Manoj Kumar Singh provided more clarity, stating, “The investigation confirmed the act happened in a public place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Bhanpura.” A case has been registered under Section 296 (obscene acts in public places), Section 285 (obstructing public way), and Section 3(5) of the BNS.

While police did not officially name the individual in Sunday’s statement, earlier reports identified him as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha, an organization registered in Ujjain.

Following the video’s circulation, the Dhakad Mahasabha released a statement announcing that Dhakad had been removed from his post. This came amid growing pressure and criticism over the conduct seen in the video.

Adding to the controversy, Dhakad’s wife, Sohan Bai, is a BJP-supported member of the Mandsaur District Panchayat, currently representing Ward No. 8. The association has fueled further speculation about the family’s political links.

BJP Denies Primary Membership of Accused

In a statement to PTI, Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit clarified: “Dhakad is from the village Bani, but he is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife is a district panchayat member. It is unclear if Manoharlal enrolled online as a party member.”

As per transport department records, the white car seen in the viral video is officially registered in the name of Manoharlal Dhakad, further reinforcing his identification in the case.

