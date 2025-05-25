Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Following the video's circulation, the Dhakad Mahasabha released a statement announcing that Dhakad had been removed from his post. This came amid growing pressure and criticism over the conduct seen in the video.

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A man accused of engaging in obscenity in public has been arrested


A man has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police after a video allegedly showing him engaged in sexual activity with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway went viral on social media, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Political Allegations

The controversial clip, which surfaced on May 13, triggered widespread outrage across platforms. Reports initially linked the man to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though the party has firmly denied any association with the accused.

Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand confirmed the arrest and stated that an FIR had been filed. “A video went viral on May 13, and an FIR was filed in Thana Bhanpura. Today, the accused was arrested and interrogated,” Anand told PTI.

Ongoing Investigation Promises Strict Action

SP Anand emphasized that the investigation is active and that authorities will take stringent measures against all individuals involved. “Further investigation is underway, and strict actions will be taken against all those found involved in this case,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to reports, the incident occurred near Mandsaur town, around 200 kilometers from Indore, along a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The footage was reportedly recorded on May 13.

Police Register FIR Against Manoharlal Dhakad

Mandsaur DIG Manoj Kumar Singh provided more clarity, stating, “The investigation confirmed the act happened in a public place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Bhanpura.” A case has been registered under Section 296 (obscene acts in public places), Section 285 (obstructing public way), and Section 3(5) of the BNS.

While police did not officially name the individual in Sunday’s statement, earlier reports identified him as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha, an organization registered in Ujjain.

Following the video’s circulation, the Dhakad Mahasabha released a statement announcing that Dhakad had been removed from his post. This came amid growing pressure and criticism over the conduct seen in the video.

Adding to the controversy, Dhakad’s wife, Sohan Bai, is a BJP-supported member of the Mandsaur District Panchayat, currently representing Ward No. 8. The association has fueled further speculation about the family’s political links.

BJP Denies Primary Membership of Accused

In a statement to PTI, Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit clarified: “Dhakad is from the village Bani, but he is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife is a district panchayat member. It is unclear if Manoharlal enrolled online as a party member.”

As per transport department records, the white car seen in the viral video is officially registered in the name of Manoharlal Dhakad, further reinforcing his identification in the case.

ALSO READ: Vijay Alleges CM Stalin Met PM Modi To Escape ED Heat In ₹1,000 Crore TASMAC Scam

Filed under

BJP delhi mumbai expressway Manoharlal Dhakad

newsx

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know
Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season