BJP Distances Itself From Attacking Remarks On CJI Khanna By Party MP Nishikant Dubey And Dinesh Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved swiftly to contain political damage on Saturday after senior party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma made controversial statements targeting the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India. Within hours, BJP President JP Nadda issued a public clarification, stating that the party dissociates itself from the remarks and does not endorse such views.

“Party Respects the Judiciary,” Says Nadda

In a statement shared on social media, Nadda underlined that both MPs were expressing their personal opinions, which do not reflect the party’s stance. “The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country,” he posted on X. He further added that the BJP “completely rejects” such comments.

Reaffirming the party’s position, Nadda stated, “The BJP has always respected the judiciary and accepted its orders with dignity. Courts, including the Supreme Court, are a vital part of our democracy and a strong pillar in upholding the Constitution.”

He also mentioned that instructions have been issued internally, advising leaders not to make similar statements in the future.

Dubey had sparked controversy earlier by claiming that if the Supreme Court was to make laws, there was no need for Parliament or state assemblies. He went as far as to hold Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna “responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country,” accusing the judiciary of overreach and pushing the nation towards anarchy.

Dinesh Sharma echoed a similar tone, asserting that the President’s decisions could not be challenged and suggesting that the judiciary had no authority to direct Parliament.

The statements received sharp criticism from legal experts and opposition leaders. BJP’s distancing marks an effort to protect the party’s institutional image ahead of key political developments.

