BJP Ends AAP’s Decade-Long Reign With 45 Seats, Check The List Of Candidates Winning From Each Constituency

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo and sitting Chief Minister, lost his New Delhi constituency to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 3,200 votes. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also faced defeat in Jangpura, where BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwah won by 400 votes.

After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a historic comeback in Delhi, securing 45 seats in the assembly election, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only 25 seats according to the latest trends. This decisive victory marks the end of AAP’s dominance in the capital and a new chapter for the BJP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a shocking result, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo and sitting Chief Minister, lost his New Delhi constituency to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by 3,200 votes. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also faced defeat in Jangpura, where BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwah won by 400 votes.

Key Winners and Losers:

New Delhi : Parvesh Verma (BJP) defeats Arvind Kejriwal

: Parvesh Verma (BJP) defeats Arvind Kejriwal Jangpura : Tarwinder Singh Marwah (BJP) defeats Manish Sisodia

: Tarwinder Singh Marwah (BJP) defeats Manish Sisodia Patparganj : Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) defeats Avadh Ojha (AAP)

: Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) defeats Avadh Ojha (AAP) Kondli : Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) wins

: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) wins Kasturba Nagar: Neeraj Basoya (BJP) wins

Full List of Winners by Constituency

BJP Winners

Aadarsh Nagar : Raj Kumar Bhatia

: Raj Kumar Bhatia Trilokpuri : Ravi Kant

: Ravi Kant Patparganj : Ravinder Singh Negi

: Ravinder Singh Negi Laxmi Nagar : Abhay Kumar Verma

: Abhay Kumar Verma Vishwas Nagar : Om Prakash Sharma

: Om Prakash Sharma Krishna Nagar : Dr. Arvind Goyal

: Dr. Arvind Goyal Gandhinagar : Arvinder Singh Lovely

: Arvinder Singh Lovely Shahdara : Sanjay Goyal

: Sanjay Goyal Ghonda : Ajay Mahawar

: Ajay Mahawar Mustafabad : Mohan Singh Bist

: Mohan Singh Bist Karawal Nagar : Kapil Mishra

: Kapil Mishra Shalimar Bagh : Rekha Gupta

: Rekha Gupta Shakur Basti : Karnail Singh

: Karnail Singh Tri Nagar : Tilak Ram Gupta

: Tilak Ram Gupta Wazirpur : Poonam Sharma

: Poonam Sharma Rajinder Nagar : Umang Bajaj

: Umang Bajaj Greater Kailash : Shikha Roy

: Shikha Roy Moti Nagar : Harish Khurana

: Harish Khurana Hari Nagar : Shyam Sharma

: Shyam Sharma Janakpuri : Ashish Sood

: Ashish Sood Narela : Raj Karan Khatri

: Raj Karan Khatri Rithala : Kulwant Rana

: Kulwant Rana Bawana : Ravinder Indraj Singh

: Ravinder Indraj Singh Nangloi Jat : Manoj Kumar Shokeen

: Manoj Kumar Shokeen Mangolpuri : Raj Kumar Chauhan

: Raj Kumar Chauhan Mohini : Vijender Gupta

: Vijender Gupta Najafgarh : Neelam Pehalwan

: Neelam Pehalwan Chhatarpur : Kartar Singh Tanwar

: Kartar Singh Tanwar Sangam Vihar : Chandan Kumar Chaudhary

: Chandan Kumar Chaudhary RK Puram : Anil Kumar Sharma

: Anil Kumar Sharma Rajouri Garden: Maninder Singh Sirsa

AAP Winners

Ambedkar Nagar : Dr. Ajay Dutt

: Dr. Ajay Dutt Babarpur : Gopal Rai

: Gopal Rai Badarpur : Ram Singh Netaji

: Ram Singh Netaji Ballimaran : Imran Hussain

: Imran Hussain Seemapuri : Veer Singh Dhingan

: Veer Singh Dhingan Seelampur : Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad

: Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad Gokalpur : Surendra Kumar

: Surendra Kumar Deoli : Prem Chauhan

: Prem Chauhan Tughlakabad : Shahi Ram

: Shahi Ram Delhi Cantt : Virender Singh Kadiyan

: Virender Singh Kadiyan Kalkaji : Atishi

: Atishi Karol Bagh : Vishesh Ravi

: Vishesh Ravi Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh

Leading Candidates

Several constituencies are still being counted, with the following candidates leading:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rohtas Nagar : Jitender Mahajan (BJP)

: Jitender Mahajan (BJP) Model Town : Ashok Goyal (BJP)

: Ashok Goyal (BJP) Bijwasan : Kailash Gahlot (BJP)

: Kailash Gahlot (BJP) Malviya Nagar : Satish Upadhyay (BJP)

: Satish Upadhyay (BJP) Dwarka : Pradyumn Singh Rajput (BJP)

: Pradyumn Singh Rajput (BJP) Okhla : Amanatullah Khan (AAP)

: Amanatullah Khan (AAP) Palam : Kuldeep Solanki (BJP)

: Kuldeep Solanki (BJP) Mundka : Gajendra Drall (BJP)

: Gajendra Drall (BJP) Matiala : Sandeep Sherawat (BJP)

: Sandeep Sherawat (BJP) Patel Nagar : Pravesh Ratna (AAP)

: Pravesh Ratna (AAP) Uttam Nagar : Pawan Sharma (BJP)

: Pawan Sharma (BJP) Burari : Sanjeev Jha (AAP)

: Sanjeev Jha (AAP) Mehrauli : Gajender Singh Yadav (BJP)

: Gajender Singh Yadav (BJP) Badli : Deepak Chaudhary (BJP)

: Deepak Chaudhary (BJP) Vikaspuri : Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP)

: Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP) Timarpur: Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP)

The BJP’s victory in Delhi signifies a major political shift, putting an end to AAP’s decade-long reign. With key figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia losing their seats, the BJP’s triumph is expected to reshape the political landscape of the national capital.

Also Read: Parvesh Verma’s First Post After Defeating Arvind Kejriwal, Suspense Around Delhi CM Face