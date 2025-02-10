Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
BJP Eyes Woman CM For Delhi? Speculation Grows After Historic Election Win

BJP’s landslide victory in Delhi sparks speculation over a woman Chief Minister. With AAP’s decade-long rule ending, a leadership shift seems imminent.

BJP Eyes Woman CM For Delhi? Speculation Grows After Historic Election Win


With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, speculation is rife that the national capital could see its first woman Chief Minister in decades. The party clinched 48 out of 70 seats, decisively ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 10-year rule.

According to sources, BJP is considering appointing a woman as Chief Minister, selecting from among its newly elected legislators. Additionally, discussions are underway about appointing a Deputy Chief Minister from an underrepresented background, ensuring strong representation of women and Dalits in the new cabinet.

Among the victorious women candidates, four emerged with significant margins. Rekha Gupta secured a win in Shalimar Bagh with 68,200 votes, defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes. Shikha Roy won in Greater Kailash with 49,594 votes, defeating AAP heavyweight Saurabh Bharadwaj by 3,188 votes. Poonam Sharma triumphed in Wazirpur with 54,721 votes, surpassing AAP’s Rajesh Gupta by 11,425 votes. Neelam Pehalwan secured Najafgarh with 1,01,708 votes, defeating AAP’s Tarun Kumar by 29,009 votes.

Adding to BJP’s momentous victory, Parvesh Verma’s triumph in the New Delhi constituency marked a significant political shift. Verma defeated outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had held the seat since 2013, symbolizing the end of AAP’s stronghold in Delhi.

This election marks BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, fueling speculation over who will take the top post. The decision on the new Chief Minister is expected soon as party discussions continue behind closed doors.

