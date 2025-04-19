Home
‘BJP Have Suddenly Become Very Aggressive In West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Peace In West Bengal

In a strongly worded letter released on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace across the state, urging citizens to remain calm and united amidst what she described as a calculated campaign of provocation and misinformation.

“A Sinister Campaign”

Banerjee, who has rarely named specific organizations in past political statements, explicitly pointed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological ally, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of inciting unrest and spreading falsehoods in the state. “These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation,” she wrote, referring to recent communal tensions. “They are planning to play the ‘divide and rule’ game. This is sinister.”

In her message, she underlined her deep connection to West Bengal, describing the state as her motherland and reiterating her commitment to the people at every level—from villages to districts. Her letter reflected both personal emotion and political urgency as she called for unity amid efforts to polarise communities.

She issued a direct appeal to all residents of the state: “Please remain calm. We condemn communal riots and must curb them.” Banerjee assured that law enforcement agencies were taking strong action against those responsible for the violence but cautioned against letting suspicion and fear take root between communities.

“The majority and the minority communities must work together and take care of each other,” she said, framing harmony as not just a political necessity but a moral one.

As West Bengal navigates this tense moment, Banerjee’s appeal aims to rally the public around a shared commitment to peace, even as political rifts deepen on the ground.

mamata banerjee Peace In West Bengal

