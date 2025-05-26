BJP Issues Notice To UP Leader Amar Kishore Kashyap Over Viral Video With Woman At Party Office

A senior BJP leader from Gonda, Amar Kishore Kashyap, has been served a disciplinary notice by the party after a video surfaced online showing him in an “inappropriate” situation with a woman at the district BJP office, located nearly 120 km from Lucknow, the state capital.

🚨 BJP issues notice to Gonda chief Amar Kishore Kashyap over a viral video with a woman at the party office, demanding an explanation within 7 days.

The incident, deemed “shameful” by a party worker, has sparked controversy and threatens disciplinary action 🏛

BJP Issues Seven-Day Deadline for Written Explanation

According to a formal notice issued by Govind Narayan Shukla, BJP’s state general secretary, Mr. Kashyap has been asked to submit a written explanation within seven days regarding his conduct seen in the video.

“The video circulated on social media has brought to light conduct that negatively impacts the party’s reputation and falls under the category of indiscipline,” the notice read.

Shukla further warned that failure to respond adequately could lead to strict disciplinary action from the party’s state unit.

Party Worker Files Complaint, Calls Video “Shameful”

The video reportedly recorded on April 12, was widely circulated on social media, prompting a complaint from a BJP party worker, who termed the video “shameful” and urged the party leadership to take action.

What the Viral Video Shows

The video shows a woman, dressed in a salwar kameez with a bag, walking ahead on the stairs of the party office. Mr. Kashyap, walking close behind, throws his arm around her shoulders and hugs her briefly before continuing up the stairs.

Another CCTV clip shows the woman exiting the car outside the party office, indicating that Mr. Kashyap had brought her to the premises.

Amar Kishore Kashyap Defends His Actions

In response to the controversy, Mr. Kashyap defended his actions, claiming the woman was a fellow BJP worker who had called him for help due to illness. “The woman is an active member of our party. She called me and said, ‘President, I am not feeling well. I want to rest. Give me a place to stay for a while.’ So I picked her up and brought her to the office,” Mr. Kashyap said.

He added that the hug seen in the video was misinterpreted: “While climbing the stairs, she felt dizzy, and I held her hand to support her. She also held my hand. The footage is being misused to malign me.”

Mr. Kashyap defended his gesture as one of compassion and support, stating, “If helping a worker is a crime, then we cannot say anything about it.”

Party’s Internal Inquiry Underway

The BJP Uttar Pradesh unit is currently reviewing the incident. The leadership has made it clear that it will not tolerate any indiscipline or conduct that tarnishes the party’s image, especially in the run-up to critical elections.

