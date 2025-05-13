BJP Launches 11-Day Tiranga Yatra To Celebrate Operation Sindoor’s Anti-Terror Success

BJP begins 11-day Tiranga Yatra from May 14 to celebrate Operation Sindoor’s success in PoK, aiming to boost public morale and back Modi government’s anti-terror stance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence an 11-day nationwide Tiranga Yatra from Tuesday, May 14, culminating on May 23, to mark the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and beyond.

A March to Celebrate Military Triumph and National Unity

According to senior party leaders, the Tiranga Yatra is designed not as a political campaign but as a movement to “pull the emotional cord” of the Indian public. “The truth is, no Indian government has taken such strong action against terrorists,” stated a BJP leader in Delhi.

The Yatra will witness participation from Union Ministers, state leaders, and BJP workers across India, highlighting support for the Narendra Modi-led government’s decisive action against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attacks

Operation Sindoor was launched on the night of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistani territory. These precision strikes eliminated training camps belonging to terror groups that had operated freely for decades, despite Pakistan’s official denial of their existence.

The operation was conducted in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen triggering widespread outrage across the country.

Yatra Planning and Leadership Involvement

Party president J.P. Nadda reportedly met with BJP functionaries Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautama, and Vinod Chugh to finalize the Yatra’s roadmap. The aim is to centralize public rallies and unify the national sentiment in support of the armed forces.

A rally was already held in Bengaluru on Sunday, led by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, alongside other state leaders, as a precursor to the Yatra.

“Rather than conducting isolated rallies, we’re organizing a unified Tiranga Yatra to show the armed forces that the people and the government stand firmly with them,” another party leader noted.

Symbolic Continuation of Patriotic Marches

This event follows a similar Tiranga Yatra held last year by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, in response to criticism of the removal of Article 370. That constitutional change was aimed at reducing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, a goal challenged once again after the Pahalgam attack.

