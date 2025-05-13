Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BJP Launches 11-Day Tiranga Yatra To Celebrate Operation Sindoor’s Anti-Terror Success

BJP Launches 11-Day Tiranga Yatra To Celebrate Operation Sindoor’s Anti-Terror Success

BJP begins 11-day Tiranga Yatra from May 14 to celebrate Operation Sindoor’s success in PoK, aiming to boost public morale and back Modi government’s anti-terror stance.

BJP Launches 11-Day Tiranga Yatra To Celebrate Operation Sindoor’s Anti-Terror Success


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence an 11-day nationwide Tiranga Yatra from Tuesday, May 14, culminating on May 23, to mark the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and beyond.

A March to Celebrate Military Triumph and National Unity

According to senior party leaders, the Tiranga Yatra is designed not as a political campaign but as a movement to “pull the emotional cord” of the Indian public. “The truth is, no Indian government has taken such strong action against terrorists,” stated a BJP leader in Delhi.

The Yatra will witness participation from Union Ministers, state leaders, and BJP workers across India, highlighting support for the Narendra Modi-led government’s decisive action against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attacks

Operation Sindoor was launched on the night of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistani territory. These precision strikes eliminated training camps belonging to terror groups that had operated freely for decades, despite Pakistan’s official denial of their existence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The operation was conducted in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen triggering widespread outrage across the country.

Yatra Planning and Leadership Involvement

Party president J.P. Nadda reportedly met with BJP functionaries Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautama, and Vinod Chugh to finalize the Yatra’s roadmap. The aim is to centralize public rallies and unify the national sentiment in support of the armed forces.

A rally was already held in Bengaluru on Sunday, led by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, alongside other state leaders, as a precursor to the Yatra.

“Rather than conducting isolated rallies, we’re organizing a unified Tiranga Yatra to show the armed forces that the people and the government stand firmly with them,” another party leader noted.

Symbolic Continuation of Patriotic Marches

This event follows a similar Tiranga Yatra held last year by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, in response to criticism of the removal of Article 370. That constitutional change was aimed at reducing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, a goal challenged once again after the Pahalgam attack.

ALSO READ: ‘No More Nuclear Blackmail’: PM Modi’s Message To Adversaries On Operation Sindoor

Filed under

BJP Operation Sindoor Tiranga Yatra

Cannes Film Festival bans

Why Has Cannes Film Festival Imposed A Ban On Nudity And Oversized Outfits This Year?
newsx

Diddy Accused Of Orchestrating ‘Freak Off’ Sex Parties: Trial Opens With Shocking Witness Testimony
newsx

Padma Shri Awardee And Former ICAR Chief Dr Subbanna Ayyappan Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances
newsx

BJP Launches 11-Day Tiranga Yatra To Celebrate Operation Sindoor’s Anti-Terror Success
newsx

School In Myanmar Village Hit by Airstrike, Killing 22 During Ceasefire
newsx

McDonald’s To Hire 375,000 Workers In Summer 2025, Launches Largest Seasonal Recruitment Drive In Years
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has Cannes Film Festival Imposed A Ban On Nudity And Oversized Outfits This Year?

Why Has Cannes Film Festival Imposed A Ban On Nudity And Oversized Outfits This Year?

Diddy Accused Of Orchestrating ‘Freak Off’ Sex Parties: Trial Opens With Shocking Witness Testimony

Diddy Accused Of Orchestrating ‘Freak Off’ Sex Parties: Trial Opens With Shocking Witness Testimony

Padma Shri Awardee And Former ICAR Chief Dr Subbanna Ayyappan Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

Padma Shri Awardee And Former ICAR Chief Dr Subbanna Ayyappan Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

School In Myanmar Village Hit by Airstrike, Killing 22 During Ceasefire

School In Myanmar Village Hit by Airstrike, Killing 22 During Ceasefire

McDonald’s To Hire 375,000 Workers In Summer 2025, Launches Largest Seasonal Recruitment Drive In Years

McDonald’s To Hire 375,000 Workers In Summer 2025, Launches Largest Seasonal Recruitment Drive In Years

Entertainment

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom