BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Campaign To Aid 32 Lakh Underprivileged Muslims During Eid

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha has launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign to distribute essential kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslim families across India ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. The initiative, which began on the first day of Ramzan, will be formally inaugurated near the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda and Minority Morcha convenor Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The campaign aims to support economically weaker Muslim families, ensuring they can celebrate Eid without hardship. As part of this effort, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will coordinate with 32,000 mosques across the country to deliver these relief kits.

The Vision Behind ‘Saugat-e-Modi’

BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui emphasized the broader vision of the campaign, stating that it is not limited to Eid and Ramzan but will extend support during other religious occasions such as Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year. Additionally, the BJP will organize Eid Milan gatherings at the district level to foster communal harmony.

Yasir Zilani, the national media in-charge of the Minority Morcha, explained that the initiative aims to promote BJP’s welfare schemes among the Muslim community while also strengthening political outreach for the BJP and NDA.

Distribution Details and Kit Contents

Under the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign, the BJP Minority Morcha will distribute kits containing essential items, including food supplies, clothes, and festive treats. The kits will include vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, sugar, and clothing materials. Women’s kits will feature fabric for suits, while men’s kits will include kurta-pyjamas. Sources indicate that each kit will cost approximately Rs 500 to Rs 600.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Community

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. It is a festival of gratitude, reflection, and communal celebration. The date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, and in 2025, it is expected to fall on March 30 or 31 in Middle Eastern and Western countries, while in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, it may be observed on March 31 or April 1.

BJP’s Outreach to Religious Communities

According to reports, BJP’s Minority Morcha is also planning similar outreach programs for religious festivals celebrated by Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. This initiative aligns with the party’s broader vision of fostering communal harmony and promoting its motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Jamal Siddiqui stated that this campaign serves as a demonstration of India’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, highlighting the cultural unity between Hindu and Muslim traditions. “Everyone deserves to celebrate their festivals, regardless of economic status. We are extending our support to make this possible,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Party Mobilization and Daily Coordination

To ensure smooth execution, BJP Minority Morcha leaders will conduct daily meetings with state office-bearers to assess distribution progress and address any logistical challenges. The involvement of thousands of workers and mosque collaborations underscores the scale and significance of this initiative.

The ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign reflects BJP’s strategic efforts to strengthen its presence among minority communities while promoting its inclusive development agenda. With its formal launch scheduled this Tuesday, the initiative is expected to make a significant impact during the upcoming Eid celebrations.