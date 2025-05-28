Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to embark on a two-day visit to Bihar this week, Choubey said he would like to meet the Prime Minister to raise this long-standing issue.

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra

Senior BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe into 1975 Murder of Former Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra


Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday demanded that the central government immediately order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the 1975 bomb blast that killed then Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra, claiming that previous investigations had failed to deliver justice.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to embark on a two-day visit to Bihar this week, Choubey said he would like to meet the Prime Minister to raise this long-standing issue. He emphasized that the case has deeply affected the state of Bihar and the Brahmin community.

Vaibhav Mishra, the grandson of Lalit Narayan Mishra and a practicing lawyer, is currently exploring legal avenues to have the case reopened. Speaking alongside Vaibhav, Choubey alleged that top Congress leaders at the time were involved in Mishra’s assassination, driven by the rising popularity of the late minister.

Choubey claimed that Mishra, then a popular Railway Minister, may have drawn the ire of the Indira Gandhi-led government due to his vocal support for the anti-Emergency JP Movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Known for his outspoken views, Choubey has on several occasions expressed opinions that have caused discomfort within the ruling BJP, especially after being denied a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He cited reports by the Justice V.M. Tarkunde Commission and the Bihar Police CID, stating that both hint at a larger political conspiracy behind Mishra’s murder.

“Lalit Narayan Mishra was a towering figure from Bihar. The people of Bihar must not be denied justice. The government should immediately set up an SIT without any delay,” Choubey asserted. He also claimed that members of the Anand Marg sect were wrongly implicated in the case.

Dismissing the notion that too much time has passed since the incident — which occurred nearly 50 years ago — Choubey said that probes into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s mysterious death and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were also conducted long after the events took place. He further advocated that Lalit Narayan Mishra should be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor.

Lalit Narayan Mishra, a formidable political figure, died at the age of 51 under suspicious circumstances. His younger brother, Jagannath Mishra, later carried forward his political legacy and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar.

ALSO READ: Indian Government Keeps An Eye On Pakistan, Says "We're Watching… Closely"

 

 

