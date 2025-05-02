Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity

Controversy has erupted over Ajaz Khan’s reality show House Arrest, streamed on the Ullu app, after BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh demanded a complete ban on the series for allegedly promoting obscenity.

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity


Controversy has erupted over Ajaz Khan’s reality show House Arrest, streamed on the Ullu app, after BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh demanded a complete ban on the series for allegedly promoting obscenity.

Taking to social media platform X, Wagh posted a clip from the show where Ajaz Khan is seen encouraging participants to engage in sexually suggestive conversations and acts. Calling the content “extremely disgusting,” she slammed the show as a threat to cultural values and public morality.

Cultural Values Under Threat, Says Wagh

In her post, Wagh wrote, “Stop giving a free pass to obscenity in the name of freedom of expression! Ban Ajaz Khan’s show House Arrest.” She also raised concerns about the easy availability of such content on mobile phones, especially among children, warning of its impact on young minds.

Terming the show as “a perverse attack” on societal values, she appealed to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ban not just the series but the platform itself. “This is not entertainment—it’s a moral threat,” she asserted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ajaz Khan, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 7 and has acted in films like Rakta Charitra, has yet to respond to the controversy.

Also Read: Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Filed under

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh

President Donald Trump co

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz for UN Role After Appointing Marco Rubio As Interim NSA
newsx

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity
And along the Line of Con

‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO...
A new video released by s

‘Don’t Fight For India’: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Supports Pakistan; Urges Sikh Troops To...
Dozens of Pakistani natio

Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?
newsx

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz for UN Role After Appointing Marco Rubio As Interim NSA

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz for UN Role After Appointing Marco Rubio As Interim NSA

‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO LoC

‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO...

‘Don’t Fight For India’: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Supports Pakistan; Urges Sikh Troops To Defy India

‘Don’t Fight For India’: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Supports Pakistan; Urges Sikh Troops To...

Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?

Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Bandh In Dakshin Kannada After Suhas Shetty’s Murder, Tensions Grip Mangaluru

Entertainment

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After