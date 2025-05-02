BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity

Controversy has erupted over Ajaz Khan’s reality show House Arrest, streamed on the Ullu app, after BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh demanded a complete ban on the series for allegedly promoting obscenity.

Taking to social media platform X, Wagh posted a clip from the show where Ajaz Khan is seen encouraging participants to engage in sexually suggestive conversations and acts. Calling the content “extremely disgusting,” she slammed the show as a threat to cultural values and public morality.

Cultural Values Under Threat, Says Wagh

In her post, Wagh wrote, “Stop giving a free pass to obscenity in the name of freedom of expression! Ban Ajaz Khan’s show House Arrest.” She also raised concerns about the easy availability of such content on mobile phones, especially among children, warning of its impact on young minds.

Terming the show as “a perverse attack” on societal values, she appealed to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ban not just the series but the platform itself. “This is not entertainment—it’s a moral threat,” she asserted.

Ajaz Khan, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 7 and has acted in films like Rakta Charitra, has yet to respond to the controversy.

