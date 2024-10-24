BJP Leader Dushyant Gautam Takes A Jibe At Priyanka Gandhi For Contesting Election

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Dushyant Gautam on Thursday hit out at the Congress party and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for contesting Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam said that the people of Wayanad want development, security and infrastructure after Rahul Gandhi didn’t work for the people.

“The people of Wayanad are very unfortunate. They made Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi win the elections first. Then, for 5 years he didn’t do any work for the people. Despite that, he won again but he (Rahul Gandhi) left them. The people of Wayanad will not get into their trap again and again. Now, they want development, security and infrastructure. This time, the people will make BJP win the (by) elections”, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took a jibe at the Congress party, accusing Priyanka Gandhi of ‘running away to Wayanad’ and only fighting in seats which they feel comfortable on.

“The Gandhi family chooses such areas to contest elections where the Muslim vote is 30pc or more and the Gandhi family feels safe there,” he told ANI.

“Priyanka Gandhi ran away to Wayanad because she knows that her brother Rahul Gandhi contested from there and he got 90% of the Muslim votes and Priyanka Gandhi is trying to win on this vote,” he added.

On October 23, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination in the presence of top leaders of the party as she embarks on her electoral debut.

She held a massive roadshow before the filing of her nomination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of the UDF participated in the roadshow.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

