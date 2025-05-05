Home
  • BJP Leader Ravinder Raina Criticized Over Viral Snow Reel Following Pahalgam Attack

BJP Leader Ravinder Raina Criticized Over Viral Snow Reel Following Pahalgam Attack

BJP’s Ravinder Raina criticized for snow reel with security personnel after Pahalgam terror attack; Congress and Shiv Sena slam insensitivity and misuse of resources.

BJP Leader Ravinder Raina Criticized Over Viral Snow Reel Following Pahalgam Attack


Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina is facing heavy criticism from Opposition parties after he posted a social media reel of himself running in the snow with armed security personnel, less than two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The reel, shared on Raina’s official social media account, shows the former Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief jogging through the snow with at least five security officers closely following. All appear to be smiling as “Aarambh Hai Prachand”, a powerful track from the film Gulaal, plays in the background. The video was captioned simply with “Jai Hind.”

However, the timing of the post has led to a political storm, with many calling it insensitive and inappropriate given the country’s somber mood after the deadly terror attack in Baisaran Valley.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condemned the act, stating, “The country is in mourning. Somebody has lost his young son, someone her husband. And this person is in a frolicking mood? Misusing security personnel? Is this the BJP’s character?” She also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda would remain silent on the matter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at Raina, calling his actions “reel game on point.” She sarcastically remarked, “If you have security like this, ek reel toh banti hai. Security forces can protect borders later, BJP leaders first.”

Adding to the criticism, the Kerala Congress unit reposted the video and contrasted the presence of heavy security with the lack of protection during the recent attack. “This is the treatment BJP leaders or even fake PMO officials get. But where over 2,000 tourists were present, not a single gunshot was fired back,” it said on X (formerly Twitter).

Multiple Congress-linked accounts echoed the sentiments, accusing Raina of irresponsibly using national security resources for social media content.

Ravinder Raina, a member of the BJP’s national executive and former MLA, has not yet responded to any of the allegations.

