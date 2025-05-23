Home
BJP May Announce New National President By June; Dharmendra Pradhan Emerges As Frontrunner: Sources

According to the BJP’s constitution, organizational elections must be completed in more than half of the party's state units before the national president can be elected.

BJP May Announce New National President By June; Dharmendra Pradhan Emerges As Frontrunner: Sources

BJP May Announce New National President by June; Dharmendra Pradhan Emerges As Frontrunner: Sources


The race for the next national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emerging as a strong contender. According to party sources, the official schedule for the election could be announced in the first week of June.

Several prominent BJP leaders are believed to be in the running, including former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Pralhad Joshi. However, Pradhan’s name is reportedly gaining consensus within the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent.

Key Contenders and Their Strengths

  • Manohar Lal Khattar was previously seen as the leading candidate due to his background as an RSS pracharak and his close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan brings a wealth of administrative and electoral experience and is considered a strong OBC leader, a factor seen as a political advantage.
  • Bhupender Yadav, also an OBC leader, is noted for his close RSS association and electoral strategy experience.
  • Pralhad Joshi, from Karnataka, is considered a significant face for the BJP in South India and enjoys good relations within both the BJP and the RSS.

However, Dharmendra Pradhan is now being seen as the frontrunner. Party insiders highlight his appeal as a leader from a non-Hindi speaking state who is fluent in Hindi and has wide-ranging election experience across various regions. A close associate of Home Minister Amit Shah, Pradhan has held key portfolios in the Modi government since 2014. He currently serves as the Minister of Education and is credited with implementing the New Education Policy.

Upcoming Organizational Changes

According to the BJP’s constitution, organizational elections must be completed in more than half of the party’s state units before the national president can be elected. Out of the BJP’s 40 state units, elections have already been conducted in 14. The announcement of new state presidents in 5 to 6 states is expected soon.

JP Nadda’s Extended Tenure Nearing End?

Current BJP national president JP Nadda’s term officially ended in 2023, but he was granted an extension until the 2024 general elections. That term was further extended to cover the Delhi Assembly elections. However, ongoing political calculations have repeatedly delayed the appointment of his successor.

If all goes according to plan, the BJP may finalize and announce its new national president by the end of June.

BJP BJP President dharmendra pradhan

