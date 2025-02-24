BJP MLA Vijender Gupta From Rohini Elected As Delhi Assembly Speaker

Following the nomination of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Vijender Gupta, a BJP MLA from Rohini, was elected Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

He was escorted to the chair by LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as is customary.

Today marked the start of the ninth legislative assembly’s first session. At Raj Niwas, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath of office to BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was appointed Protem Speaker. Later, Vijender Gupta was chosen to serve as Speaker.

Rekha Gupta, who has been elected from Shalimar Bagh, later took oath as a member of the 8th Legislative Assembly.

“I pledge of dedication towards Delhi! Today I took oath as MLA in Delhi Assembly. Shalimar Bagh is my karmabhoomi, but every citizen of Delhi is my family. I am committed to work with full dedication for the development of the entire state and public service. Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I will continue to strive to build a developed Delhi,” she said on X.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the newly formed government would meet their expectations and fulfill all the promises made during the election campaign.

“I want to say to the people of Delhi that our government will meet your expectations. We will fulfill all the poll promises we made. I also want the cooperation of the opposition party. We want good laws to be formed to take Delhi to newer heights. I don’t claim that we will make Delhi like Paris or London, but we will ensure we develop Delhi. This is our government’s resolution,” Verma said.

(With Inputs From ANI)