Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BJP MP Dilip Ghosh All Set To Marry At The Age Of 60 With Party Collegue, Know Who?

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh All Set To Marry At The Age Of 60 With Party Collegue, Know Who?

The 60-year-old parliamentarian, known for his outspoken political views and bachelor lifestyle, is entering matrimony for the first time.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh All Set To Marry At The Age Of 60 With Party Collegue, Know Who?


In a significant personal milestone, senior BJP leader and former West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh is set to marry on Friday at his residence in New Town, Kolkata. The 60-year-old parliamentarian, known for his outspoken political views and bachelor lifestyle, is entering matrimony for the first time.

A Quiet Affair at Home

According to sources close to the family, the wedding will be an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and relatives. Keeping in line with Ghosh’s preference for simplicity, no large-scale public celebration is expected. Preparations are underway at his residence, where the marriage registration will take place.

Ghosh’s elderly mother, who has arrived in Kolkata ahead of the wedding, is believed to have played a pivotal role in encouraging the union. Family insiders say the decision to marry was deeply personal and influenced by familial sentiments rather than political considerations.

Who is the Bride?

The bride, Rinku Majumdar, is associated with the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in the Kolkata North Suburban Organisational District. Known within party circles for her grassroots engagement, Majumdar’s association with the BJP has long been under the radar, though she is said to be well-acquainted with the workings of the party.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For weeks, there had been murmurs in political corridors about a possible shift in Ghosh’s personal life, but the BJP veteran remained tight-lipped. Even close associates were reportedly unaware until the official confirmation of the marriage emerged on Thursday.

While speculation continues about whether a public reception will follow the wedding, those familiar with Ghosh say such a move would be out of character. “He’s never been fond of extravagant displays, whether in politics or life,” a party colleague remarked.

Must Read: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Of Petitions Against Waqf Amendment Bill Today

 

Filed under

Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumdar

newsx

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh All Set To Marry At The Age Of 60 With Party...
FSU campus in chaos after

FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown
Scientists using NASA's J

Scientists Detect Potential Signs Of Life On Distant Planet K2-18b, 124 Light Years Away
Lee Corso, beloved ESPN C

Who Is Lee Corso? All You Need To Know As The Legendary ESPN Sportscaster Retires
The Russian Embassy in Ne

Russia Denies Attack On Indian Pharma Warehouse In Kyiv, Blames Ukrainian Air Defence Mishap
A California judge may de

Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing: What We Know So Far
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown

FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown

Scientists Detect Potential Signs Of Life On Distant Planet K2-18b, 124 Light Years Away

Scientists Detect Potential Signs Of Life On Distant Planet K2-18b, 124 Light Years Away

Who Is Lee Corso? All You Need To Know As The Legendary ESPN Sportscaster Retires

Who Is Lee Corso? All You Need To Know As The Legendary ESPN Sportscaster Retires

Russia Denies Attack On Indian Pharma Warehouse In Kyiv, Blames Ukrainian Air Defence Mishap

Russia Denies Attack On Indian Pharma Warehouse In Kyiv, Blames Ukrainian Air Defence Mishap

Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing: What We Know So Far

Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing: What We Know So Far

Entertainment

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave