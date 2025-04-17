BJP MP Dilip Ghosh All Set To Marry At The Age Of 60 With Party Collegue, Know Who?

The 60-year-old parliamentarian, known for his outspoken political views and bachelor lifestyle, is entering matrimony for the first time.

In a significant personal milestone, senior BJP leader and former West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh is set to marry on Friday at his residence in New Town, Kolkata. The 60-year-old parliamentarian, known for his outspoken political views and bachelor lifestyle, is entering matrimony for the first time.

A Quiet Affair at Home

According to sources close to the family, the wedding will be an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and relatives. Keeping in line with Ghosh’s preference for simplicity, no large-scale public celebration is expected. Preparations are underway at his residence, where the marriage registration will take place.

Ghosh’s elderly mother, who has arrived in Kolkata ahead of the wedding, is believed to have played a pivotal role in encouraging the union. Family insiders say the decision to marry was deeply personal and influenced by familial sentiments rather than political considerations.

Who is the Bride?

The bride, Rinku Majumdar, is associated with the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in the Kolkata North Suburban Organisational District. Known within party circles for her grassroots engagement, Majumdar’s association with the BJP has long been under the radar, though she is said to be well-acquainted with the workings of the party.

For weeks, there had been murmurs in political corridors about a possible shift in Ghosh’s personal life, but the BJP veteran remained tight-lipped. Even close associates were reportedly unaware until the official confirmation of the marriage emerged on Thursday.

While speculation continues about whether a public reception will follow the wedding, those familiar with Ghosh say such a move would be out of character. “He’s never been fond of extravagant displays, whether in politics or life,” a party colleague remarked.

