Wednesday, February 5, 2025
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Jibe At Kejriwal’s 10 Year Reign Towards Degrading The National Capital, Watch

When asked if the BJP had done enough to secure victory, Khandelwal said, “With the support of lakhs of BJP voters and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and our senior leaders, we are destined to conquer the battle of voting in Delhi.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Jibe At Kejriwal’s 10 Year Reign Towards Degrading The National Capital, Watch


On the day of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal spoke exclusively with NewsX, expressing confidence in his party’s victory and taking strong digs at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its governance in the national capital.

When asked if the BJP had done enough to secure victory, Khandelwal said, “With the support of lakhs of BJP voters and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and our senior leaders, we are destined to conquer the battle of voting in Delhi.”

Criticism of AAP’s 10-Year Rule

Responding to a question about how corruption, once a major issue, has evolved, Khandelwal didn’t hold back his criticism of AAP. “I am surprised by the so-called development politics Kejriwal talks about. In the last 10 years, Delhi has witnessed no real progress. If you compare this with the development under PM Modi and in other BJP-ruled states, the difference is obvious. Kejriwal has no right—he has lost the right—to claim any achievements after pushing Delhi into a miserable state during his tenure.”

Freebies vs. Sankalp 

When asked about BJP’s stance on freebies, Khandelwal drew a distinction between what he termed “vote-driven freebies” and “sankalp” (pledges). “There’s a big difference between freebies and sankalp. Freebies are manufactured to grab votes, while sankalp is backed by proper fund allocation and long-term planning. AAP made several promises over the past 10 years, but how many of those were actually fulfilled?”

Did Delhi Election Candidates Care About The Real Issues That Matter? 

Countering to Khandelwal’s stance on the ongoing election, NewsX Editor -In-Chief, Rishabh Gulati questions on the the real issues affecting Delhi were being ignored. He said that It’s sad that the focus isn’t on real concerns like air pollution, worsening traffic, and deteriorating road conditions. Take the DTC buses as an example—the same buses purchased during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure in 2008 are still running. Meanwhile, Delhiites are told they can’t drive their 15-year-old cars, but buses older than 20 years are still on the roads. It’s a laughable situation, and yet no one seems to care.

 

