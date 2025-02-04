BJP MPs File Privilege Notices Against Sonia Gandhi And Pappu Yadav For Comments Undermining President Droupadi Murmu

BJP lawmakers have filed breach of privilege notices against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and Independent MP Pappu Yadav for their derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Murmu.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers submitted formal notices against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and Independent MP Pappu Yadav, accusing them of breaching parliamentary privilege and ethics for their derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. These notices were submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, respectively.

The notices follow a controversial statement made by Sonia Gandhi, which sparked a political uproar. The comment came just three days after President Murmu’s speech at the opening of the budget session of Parliament. When reporters approached Gandhi after the speech, she was heard saying, “The President was getting very tired by the end…She could hardly speak, poor thing.” This remark was widely interpreted as a criticism of the length and delivery of the President’s address.

The statement led to backlash from across political lines, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the remark and the Rashtrapati Bhavan issuing a strong response, asserting that the President’s speech was a representation of her commitment to marginalized communities, women, and farmers, and was “never tiring.”

The BJP lawmakers who submitted the breach of privilege notice argued that Gandhi’s comment was unparliamentary and undermined the dignity of the President’s office. They emphasized that such comments violated parliamentary codes of conduct, which mandate that MPs should uphold the dignity of constitutional offices.

The BJP MPs also accused Gandhi of displaying an “elite and anti-tribal” attitude. They argued that her comment showed a lack of understanding of the struggles and sensitivities of tribal communities, a key constituency that President Murmu represents.

In addition to Gandhi’s remarks, the BJP also filed a similar complaint against Pappu Yadav. The independent MP from Purnea had referred to President Murmu as a “rubber stamp” shortly after her speech, further fueling the controversy. The BJP MPs condemned Yadav’s statement, describing it as both anti-women and anti-tribal, which they said harmed the dignity of the President’s office.

The signatories of the breach of privilege notice, including BJP lawmakers such as Ramilaben Bara, Chunnilal Garasiya, and B Phagnon Konyak, demanded immediate action against Gandhi and Yadav. They argued that their comments not only insulted the President but also disrespected the tribal community as a whole.

Further reinforcing their position, a delegation of BJP’s tribal lawmakers, led by Faggan Singh Kulaste, separately submitted a memorandum to both Dhankhar and Birla, condemning the remarks as an “insult” not just to the President, but to all tribal communities in India. The delegation called for appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken against both MPs.

The BJP’s actions highlight the sensitive nature of the office of the President and the growing tension surrounding the political rhetoric that has emerged in the wake of President Murmu’s address. As of now, the matter remains under consideration by parliamentary authorities.

