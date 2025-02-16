BJP National President Election Likely To Be Postponed To March

The election for BJP’s national president is likely to be postponed until March due to delays in electing state presidents in crucial states. As of now, only 11 out of 36 states have completed their state president elections, and the national election depends on progress, which is expected to conclude by February.

JP Nadda, who has held the position since 2020, continues in the role. The BJP initially planned to finish the state president elections by the end of January and hold the national president election in February. However, the party’s focus on the Delhi assembly elections has caused delays.

According to the BJP’s constitution, at least half of the state presidents must be elected before proceeding with the national president election. While elections in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh have seen district presidents elected, the process in states like Uttarakhand will finish by the end of February. BJP leaders are hopeful that by February’s end, state president elections will be completed in half of the states, allowing the national president election to take place in March.

