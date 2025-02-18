BJP Prepares For Delhi CM Oath Taking Ceremony At Ramlila Maidan; Date, Time And All The Details We Know

The stage is set for a grand oath-taking ceremony as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form the new government in Delhi.

The stage is set for a grand oath-taking ceremony as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form the new government in Delhi. The event, which marks a significant political shift after 26 years, will see the new chief minister and the entire Cabinet taking oath in the presence of top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers.

Star-Studded Event with High-Profile Guests

BJP leaders have confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony will be a large-scale event with around 40 celebrities invited. Initially scheduled for 4:30 PM, the event will now take place around noon. The presence of prominent political figures and dignitaries is expected to add to the significance of the occasion.

Massive Public Participation and Extensive Preparations

Yogender Chandolia, BJP MP, has shared that the event is expected to witness an overwhelming turnout of approximately 50,000 people. Party workers, representatives from Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), saints, and citizens from various walks of life will be in attendance. To accommodate the large gathering, the ceremony will be held at the historic Ramlila Ground instead of Raj Niwas, which could not handle such a vast crowd.

To mark the formation of the new government, celebrations will take place across the city with drumbeats and public gatherings. BJP officials have assured that the event will be well-organized and last for about 25-30 minutes.

Speculation Over Delhi’s Next Chief Minister

The much-anticipated question remains: Who will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi? The BJP Legislature Party will convene at the Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening to elect the Leader of the House. Several strong contenders are being considered for the position, including:

Parvesh Verma – Notably defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the elections.

– Notably defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the elections. Vijender Gupta & Satish Upadhyay – Former Delhi BJP Presidents.

– Former Delhi BJP Presidents. Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Shikha Rai – Prominent BJP leaders in Delhi.

– Prominent BJP leaders in Delhi. Ravinder Indraj Singh – MLA from Bawana.

– MLA from Bawana. Kailash Gangwal – Secured BJP’s first victory in the Madipur constituency.

Given the BJP’s strategic decisions in other states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, some party members believe that an unexpected candidate or a “dark horse” might emerge as the final choice.

Elaborate Arrangements for the Big Day

With expectations of nearly one lakh people gathering near the venue, extensive preparations are underway. The Ramlila Ground and surrounding roads have been freshly cleaned and painted for the occasion.

Three main stages have been set up for the event:

The Central Stage – Reserved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, BJP President J P Nadda, and the newly elected Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers. Two Side Stages – Allocated for Union ministers, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers from various states.

In a significant gesture, invitations have also been extended to outgoing Chief Minister Atishi and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP Leaders Ensure a Smooth Execution

Senior BJP leaders, including Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tavde, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, have been actively monitoring the event’s preparations. Describing the event as “historic,” Chugh emphasized that the people of Delhi have given a decisive mandate to BJP and Prime Minister Modi, and the grand ceremony reflects their enthusiasm and support.

Citywide Celebrations as BJP Takes Over

In anticipation of the big day, BJP’s headquarters on Pant Marg has been adorned with party flags, posters, and banners. High-level meetings were conducted on Tuesday to finalize details for both the legislature party meeting and the oath-taking ceremony.

With the celebrations set to take place across Delhi, the event marks a defining moment in the city’s political history. As the BJP takes the reins after a decade of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governance, all eyes are now on the announcement of the new chief minister and the dawn of a new leadership era in Delhi.