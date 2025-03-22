BJP Recalls The Rescue Of Uzma Ahmed From A Forced Marriage In Pakistan, Amid The Release Of ‘The Diplomat’

India’s global diplomatic prowess was on full display in May 2017 when the Indian government successfully rescued Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national, from a forced marriage in Pakistan.

India’s global diplomatic prowess was on full display in May 2017 when the Indian government successfully rescued Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national, from a forced marriage in Pakistan. The swift and decisive intervention, led by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and diplomat J.P. Singh, highlighted India’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

Uzma Ahmed’s Ordeal in Pakistan

Uzma Ahmed’s nightmare began when she was deceived by a Pakistani man she met in Malaysia. Lured into visiting Pakistan, she was subjected to unimaginable horrors—drugged, forced into marriage at gunpoint, assaulted, and held captive in Buner, a remote area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Trapped in an unfamiliar and hostile environment, Uzma realized her only chance of escape was to seek help from the Indian High Commission. She cleverly tricked her captor, Tahir Ali, into taking her to the High Commission under the pretext of collecting dowry. Once inside, she confided in Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, who took immediate action to ensure her safety and alerted then-EAM Sushma Swaraj.

Swift Diplomatic Action

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Sushma Swaraj declared unequivocally that Uzma would not be abandoned, stating, “Even if we have to keep her at the High Commission for a year or two, we will.” This statement underscored India’s strong diplomatic stand in protecting its citizens, irrespective of the challenges involved.

Uzma’s legal battle to return home was not easy. Pakistan’s legal framework required a husband’s permission for a wife to leave the country, a law that posed a major hurdle. However, India’s diplomatic corps, particularly J.P. Singh, relentlessly pursued her case in court. After intense legal proceedings, the Islamabad High Court ruled in her favor on May 24, 2017.

The very next day, on May 25, Uzma crossed the Wagah Border, finally stepping onto Indian soil. Her return marked a significant diplomatic victory for India and a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals abroad.

A Testimony to India’s Diplomacy

Upon her return, Uzma described Pakistan as a “well of death” and expressed her gratitude to the Indian government. She credited Sushma Swaraj for her safe return, saying, “I’m proud to be Indian. Sushma madam saved me; they could’ve sold me!” Her ordeal was a chilling reminder of the perils that Indian citizens can face abroad and the critical role of Indian diplomacy in such crises.

India’s Global Commitment to Its Citizens

The successful rescue of Uzma Ahmed is not an isolated incident but part of India’s broader commitment to protecting its citizens worldwide. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has executed several large-scale evacuations and diplomatic rescue missions, ensuring that no Indian is left behind in times of crisis.

Some of the most notable operations include:

Operation Ganga (Ukraine) – Evacuating Indian nationals during the Russia-Ukraine war.

– Evacuating Indian nationals during the Russia-Ukraine war. Operation Devi Shakti (Afghanistan) – Rescuing Indians and Afghan allies following the Taliban’s takeover.

– Rescuing Indians and Afghan allies following the Taliban’s takeover. Operation Ajay (Israel) – Assisting Indian citizens during the recent conflict in Israel.

Sushma Swaraj had once famously stated, “Even if you are stuck on Mars, the Indian Embassy there will help you.” This sentiment perfectly encapsulates India’s unwavering commitment to its citizens, regardless of their location or circumstances.

The rescue of Uzma Ahmed was a testament to India’s diplomatic efficiency, swift governance, and the relentless commitment of its leadership. From individual rescues to large-scale evacuations, India has proven time and again that its citizens will never be abandoned on foreign soil.

In the words of Sushma Swaraj, “Bharat will bring them home.” This promise continues to define India’s diplomatic approach, ensuring that no Indian is ever alone, no matter where they are in the world.

