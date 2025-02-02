Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP Releases Campaign Song Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a new poll song titled "Dil Valo Ki Delhi Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye," just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BJP Releases Campaign Song Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a new poll song titled “Dil Valo Ki Delhi Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye,” just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5. The song aims to rally support for the party as it faces off against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the upcoming electoral battle.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The campaign song has been sung by former BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua. The release of the song marks the fourth such campaign song by the party. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva expressed his enthusiasm for the song and its potential to energize party workers and supporters in the capital.

BJP Leaders Praise Budget as “Golden”

In addition to the poll song release, BJP leaders have also been highlighting the recent Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sachdeva hailed it as a “golden budget” that provides various schemes and projects benefiting different sectors. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed this sentiment, particularly emphasizing the tax relief measures for the middle class, including no income tax for earnings up to ₹12 lakh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tiwari remarked that the new tax policy would greatly benefit the middle class, especially working professionals. He highlighted that the budget provides significant relief for individuals who work hard every day, stressing that the tax break is a boon for the skilled workforce in India.

The BJP has continued to focus on schemes benefiting the poor and middle class, with an emphasis on improving the lives of ordinary citizens. Tiwari discussed how the ₹2500 given to women and other welfare measures are aimed at uplifting the disadvantaged sections of society. He also noted that the tax relief for the middle class was a major highlight, contrasting it with the past, when such relief was often misallocated through corrupt means.

Polls and Counting of Votes

With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP is gearing up for a strong showing. The party’s recent initiatives, including the release of the poll song and the promotion of the Union Budget’s tax relief measures, are aimed at rallying support among various sections of the electorate. The counting of votes will take place on February 8, 2025, with the outcome potentially shaping the political landscape of Delhi for years to come.

Read More : ‘Ashamed to Admit Abroad’ S Jaishankar On Delhi For Lacking Basic Facilities

Filed under

BJP Delhi Assembly

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports

Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports

BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

Entertainment

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox