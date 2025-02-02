BJP Releases Campaign Song Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a new poll song titled “Dil Valo Ki Delhi Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye,” just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5. The song aims to rally support for the party as it faces off against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the upcoming electoral battle.

The campaign song has been sung by former BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua. The release of the song marks the fourth such campaign song by the party. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva expressed his enthusiasm for the song and its potential to energize party workers and supporters in the capital.

BJP Leaders Praise Budget as “Golden”

In addition to the poll song release, BJP leaders have also been highlighting the recent Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sachdeva hailed it as a “golden budget” that provides various schemes and projects benefiting different sectors. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed this sentiment, particularly emphasizing the tax relief measures for the middle class, including no income tax for earnings up to ₹12 lakh.

Tiwari remarked that the new tax policy would greatly benefit the middle class, especially working professionals. He highlighted that the budget provides significant relief for individuals who work hard every day, stressing that the tax break is a boon for the skilled workforce in India.

The BJP has continued to focus on schemes benefiting the poor and middle class, with an emphasis on improving the lives of ordinary citizens. Tiwari discussed how the ₹2500 given to women and other welfare measures are aimed at uplifting the disadvantaged sections of society. He also noted that the tax relief for the middle class was a major highlight, contrasting it with the past, when such relief was often misallocated through corrupt means.

Polls and Counting of Votes

With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP is gearing up for a strong showing. The party’s recent initiatives, including the release of the poll song and the promotion of the Union Budget’s tax relief measures, are aimed at rallying support among various sections of the electorate. The counting of votes will take place on February 8, 2025, with the outcome potentially shaping the political landscape of Delhi for years to come.

