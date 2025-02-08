Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
BJP Secures Jangpura Seat For The First Time Since Independence, Who Is The Candidate?

BJP candidate Tarwinder Singh Marwah emerged victorious, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

BJP Secures Jangpura Seat For The First Time Since Independence, Who Is The Candidate?


In a groundbreaking development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed victory in Delhi’s Jangpura constituency for the first time since India’s independence. BJP candidate Tarwinder Singh Marwah emerged victorious, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

Manish Sisodia Faces Defeat

Manish Sisodia, a key figure in the AAP government and widely regarded as Arvind Kejriwal’s right-hand man, faced an unexpected defeat in Jangpura. Known for his role in spearheading education reforms in Delhi, Sisodia’s loss marks a significant blow to AAP, which had dominated the constituency for several terms.

Tarwinder Singh Marwah campaigned on promises of corruption-free governance, improved civic infrastructure, and better representation for the people of Jangpura. His victory not only ends AAP’s reign but also breaks a decades-long streak where the seat was firmly out of BJP’s reach.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned in Jangpura ahead of the Delhi elections for Marwah.  Endorsing BJP’s candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shah described him as a dedicated public servant. “I know him well—if you knock on his door at 1 AM, he will open it and take you to the hospital without hesitation,” he said, drawing a contrast between Marwah and AAP leaders.

Why This Win Matters

  1. Historic Milestone: This is the first time since India’s independence that BJP has won the Jangpura seat, a notable achievement in Delhi’s political landscape.
  2. Defeat of a High-Profile Leader: Manish Sisodia’s loss is symbolic, as he was considered one of the strongest leaders in AAP.
  3. Changing Political Landscape: BJP’s victory signals a significant shift in voter sentiment and growing support for the party in traditionally non-BJP strongholds.

The Road Ahead for BJP

With this win, BJP aims to strengthen its presence in Delhi’s urban constituencies, focusing on local issues such as better infrastructure, housing, and public services. The victory also reinforces the party’s momentum as it looks to expand its influence in the capital.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi Constituency By 3,200 Votes

