BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi as central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar arrived at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening. The announcement comes after the party’s historic victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Ahead of the announcement, BJP MP Deepak Prakash expressed confidence in the new government, stating that Delhi would witness a new era of good governance. “Sunrise is going to happen in Delhi tomorrow. Development will now take place at the ground level,” he told ANI, emphasizing that the upcoming swearing-in ceremony would be a historic moment for the party and the city.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam maintained that the decision on the new Chief Minister would be taken by the legislative party and subsequently approved by the party’s parliamentary board. “This remains a suspense. The legislative party will make the decision, which the party’s parliamentary board will approve. There is no pre-decided formula,” he remarked.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP MLAs arrive to elect the leader of the legislative party. The name of the new CM of Delhi will be announced today. pic.twitter.com/RLi5CAW4Ue — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also arrived at the party office for the legislative party meeting, stating that the media would be informed of the decision by 8 PM. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashok Goyal highlighted the significance of the party’s return to power, stating, “Today, a double-engine government is going to be formed under BJP’s leadership. After the formation of the government, Delhi will be free from pollution, and development will accelerate.”

The BJP’s landslide victory saw the party securing 48 seats, unseating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Several key AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

With the legislative party meeting underway and BJP MLAs set to elect their leader, celebrations among party supporters have already begun. The new Chief Minister is expected to take the oath of office in a grand ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, solidifying the BJP’s governance in Delhi after nearly three decades.

