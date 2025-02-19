Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters

BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters

Ahead of the announcement, BJP MP Deepak Prakash expressed confidence in the new government, stating that Delhi would witness a new era of good governance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi as central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar arrived at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening. The announcement comes after the party’s historic victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ahead of the announcement, BJP MP Deepak Prakash expressed confidence in the new government, stating that Delhi would witness a new era of good governance. “Sunrise is going to happen in Delhi tomorrow. Development will now take place at the ground level,” he told ANI, emphasizing that the upcoming swearing-in ceremony would be a historic moment for the party and the city.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam maintained that the decision on the new Chief Minister would be taken by the legislative party and subsequently approved by the party’s parliamentary board. “This remains a suspense. The legislative party will make the decision, which the party’s parliamentary board will approve. There is no pre-decided formula,” he remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also arrived at the party office for the legislative party meeting, stating that the media would be informed of the decision by 8 PM. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashok Goyal highlighted the significance of the party’s return to power, stating, “Today, a double-engine government is going to be formed under BJP’s leadership. After the formation of the government, Delhi will be free from pollution, and development will accelerate.”

The BJP’s landslide victory saw the party securing 48 seats, unseating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Several key AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

With the legislative party meeting underway and BJP MLAs set to elect their leader, celebrations among party supporters have already begun. The new Chief Minister is expected to take the oath of office in a grand ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, solidifying the BJP’s governance in Delhi after nearly three decades.

ALSO READ: Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister? Here’s What NewsX Predicts

Filed under

BJP Delhi CM delhi cm

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi CM’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: 25,000 Security Personnel, Drones And Snipers To Guard Event

Delhi CM’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: 25,000 Security Personnel, Drones And Snipers To Guard Event

Watch | Rekha Gupta’s Mother-In-Law Celebrates As She Nears Historic CM Role In Delhi

Watch | Rekha Gupta’s Mother-In-Law Celebrates As She Nears Historic CM Role In Delhi

Will Young Becomes First Centurion Of Champions Trophy 2025 As New Zealand Faces Pakistan In Opener

Will Young Becomes First Centurion Of Champions Trophy 2025 As New Zealand Faces Pakistan In...

‘BJP’s CM Will Distribute Milk, I Distribute Alcohol’: Watch BJP Supporter Dresses As Kejriwal, Mocks Former Delhi CM Outside BJP Office

‘BJP’s CM Will Distribute Milk, I Distribute Alcohol’: Watch BJP Supporter Dresses As Kejriwal, Mocks...

Delhi CM Swearing-In: BJP’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ Guest List Includes Auto Drivers, Women, Farmers

Delhi CM Swearing-In: BJP’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ Guest List Includes Auto Drivers, Women, Farmers

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox