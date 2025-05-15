BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a sharp dig at Pakistan on Thursday by drawing a clever comparison between India’s famous 2007 T20 World Cup bowl-out victory over Pakistan and the success of Operation Sindoor, a recent military response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

On its official social media handle X (formerly Twitter), the BJP posted a 31-second throwback video from the 2007 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. In the video, India wins a dramatic bowl-out after the match ended in a tie. The caption, “Kuch aisa tha (Something like that),” added a sarcastic tone, subtly referring to the triumph of India’s armed forces over terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This post quickly went viral, with many social media users praising the BJP’s sense of timing and messaging amid rising India-Pakistan tensions earlier this month.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Measured Retaliation

The context behind the BJP’s post lies in the events of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 civilians were brutally killed.

On May 7, India carried out nine precision airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and PoK. According to Indian defence sources, the strikes destroyed multiple camps and training facilities, eliminating over 100 terrorists, including high-profile operatives like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed.

Pakistan’s Response and Ceasefire Agreement

In response, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks aimed at Indian military positions, leading to a tense standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. However, all attempted strikes by Pakistan were intercepted and neutralized by India’s advanced air defence systems.

After four days of heightened hostilities, both countries agreed to a temporary halt in military operations on May 10 through Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks.

Cricket, Conflict, and Communication

By drawing a comparison between India’s sporting glory in 2007 and its recent military achievement, the BJP cleverly used cultural memory to reinforce national pride. The bowl-out match, a historic moment in Indian cricket, symbolically echoed India’s dominance and preparedness, both on the pitch and in strategic defence.

While the cricket match ended in celebration, Operation Sindoor was a reminder of India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The BJP’s viral post served both as a tribute to that stance and a pointed jibe at Pakistan, reviving public sentiment around national unity and security.