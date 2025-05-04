BJP Slams Ajay Rai: Pradeep Bhandari Calls Him ‘Pak Deep State Spokesperson’ Over Rafale Remark

BJP launched a sharp counterattack against Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday after he criticised the Central government’s handling of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Rai mocked the government’s counterterrorism efforts by saying the Rafale fighter jets bought by India were sitting idle in hangars adorned with “nimbu mirchi” (lemon and chillies), a traditional symbol meant to ward off evil.

Accusations of Spreading Pro-Pakistan Propaganda

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed the Congress, accusing the party of echoing anti-India sentiments and aligning with Pakistan’s narrative.

He said, “The Congress party has become an official spokesperson of the Pakistani Terror Deep State. We can see a pattern that whenever Rahul Gandhi steps forward, he gives full support to PM Narendra Modi’s Government, that they take action against Pakistani Terror Deep State, and in less than 24 hours some or other Congress leader comes and speaks in support of Pakistan. 24 hours ago, Charanjit Singh Channi was demanding proof of a surgical strike. He retracted his statement. Then again, in less than 24 hours, UP Congress president mocks our armed forces and shows a toy plane. This makes it clear that as soon as Pakistani propaganda is banned in India, the Congress party officially spreads propaganda of Pakistani Terror Deep State.”

Bhandari further criticized Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the matter.

“Rahul Gandhi has neither suspended or removed even one of these leaders. He has not served them showcase notice either. It is clear that this Pakistani propaganda, which is being run by Congress leaders in India and attempting to demoralise our morals – it writer, political director and political producer is none other than Rahul Gandhi. It has become clear once again that Congress is an anti-national party,” he said.

Rafale Toy Plane Symbolism Sparks Outrage

Ajay Rai’s use of a toy Rafale plane to symbolize government inaction quickly became a flashpoint. BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of playing politics with national security.

“With a ‘toy plane’ of Rafale, Congress party is toying with the morale of India’s armed forces. This is being done at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. Ajay Rai is considered one of Rahul Gandhi’s closest leaders. In the all-party meeting, Rahul Gandhi says that they stand with the country and armed forces. As soon as he comes out of the all-party meeting, prioritising ‘vote bank neeti’ over ‘rashtra neeti’ (national interests), they gave clean chit to Pakistan, advocated for it and dealt a blow to the morale of armed forces. Why is a continuous attack being made on the morale of armed forces? Congress party is not taking action because calling Pakistan ‘brother’ and insulting the armed forces has become its identity. Pakistan and Congress are two bodies but speak the same language,” said Poonawalla.

Former diplomat KP Fabian also voiced concern over Rai’s approach, warning against trivialising a grave issue.

“He is trivialising a serious matter by showing that picture and all. It is better for us to leave it to the government to choose the timing and the manner of action rather than publicly egg on the government. This is a time and a matter where we all stand together. You can express that if you have political differences, but not this way,” said Fabian.

Critics Say Congress Using Drama for Attention

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC also weighed in, accusing the Congress and Ajay Rai of seeking publicity through sensational remarks.

“The Congress party and Ajay Rai can go to any extent for media attention. Also, during Balakot, they raised questions. Only when the Indian government, under the leadership of PM Modi, gives a befitting reply will they be silenced. By the time they can continue to play with toys, we will continue to do our work,” she told ANI.

Rai, meanwhile, stood by his statement, reiterating that the government is all talk and no action.

“Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack… But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists – they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?” he said.

The tradition of hanging lemons and chillies from vehicles is widely believed in India to protect against the evil eye—Rai’s reference to this symbol ignited the controversy that now dominates headlines.

(With Inputs From ANI)

