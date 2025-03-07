BJP Slams Karnataka Budget, Calls It ‘Modern Muslim League Budget’

Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government’s Budget for the financial year 2025-26, labeling it as a “Modern Muslim League Budget”. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the state government of favoring minority communities over others, drawing parallels with Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s governance in Pakistan.

BJP’s Criticism

Pradeep Bhandari stated, “In Karnataka, the Congress party has passed a modern Muslim League Budget. They are increasing the honorarium of Imams to Rs 6,000, allocating Rs 150 crore to Waqf properties, and providing self-defense training exclusively to minority girls. More than Rs 1,000 crore is being used for the benefit of minority communities. This is a clear indication that the Congress government is implementing policies solely in favor of minorities, thereby taking back Constitutional values.”

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, N Swamy Chalavadi, also criticized the Budget, calling it “debt-based.” He claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has played a key role in deteriorating the state’s financial discipline, leading to Karnataka having the highest debt in its history. “This is a debt-driven budget with 27% debt of income and 18% interest on cost. The Congress government is a zero-performing government,” Chalavadi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP and JD(S) Protest Against Budget Allocations

BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] leaders, including Legislative Assembly LoP R Ashoka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and Legislative Council LoP N Swamy Chalavadi, staged a protest against the Budget. They demanded that funds allocated under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) should not be diverted for government guarantees.

R Ashoka took to X, writing, “The BJP and JD(S) parties participated in a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, demanding that the money allocated for SCSP-TSP should not be used for guarantees and that Rs 150 crore should be provided to each MLA’s constituency.”

Karnataka Government Defends Budget Priorities

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the state Budget, maintaining that fiscal deficit and outstanding liabilities remain within the limits prescribed by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act. “By keeping fiscal deficit and total outstanding liabilities within the mandated limits, we have ensured fiscal discipline for the financial year 2025-26,” he stated.

The Budget also introduced various schemes for minority welfare. To modernize madrasa education, funds have been allocated to provide smart boards, computers, and other necessary infrastructure to help students prepare for the SSLC examination through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Additionally, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for repairing and renovating Waqf properties, improving infrastructure in Muslim burial grounds, and constructing an additional building at Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Budget Allocations for Minority Communities

The Congress-led government has also announced an Action Plan worth Rs 1,000 crore under the ‘Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme,’ set to be implemented in FY 2025-26. Other allocations include Rs 100 crore for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities, and Rs 250 crore for the Christian community’s welfare.

As the debate over the Karnataka Budget continues, the opposition remains steadfast in its criticism, while the state government defends its allocations, emphasizing inclusive development. With heated political exchanges, the impact of the Budget on Karnataka’s economy and various communities will unfold in the coming months.

(With ANI Inputs)

