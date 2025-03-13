Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
BJP Slams Telangana Government Over Holi Restrictions, Calls It ‘Anti-Hindu’

Strongly opposing these Telangana government's measures, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took to X to slam the state government, calls it "anti-Hindu agenda."

BJP Slams Telangana Government Over Holi Restrictions, Calls It 'Anti-Hindu'


A fresh political row has erupted after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress-led Telangana government of having an “anti-Hindu” agenda following the imposition of strict restrictions on Holi celebrations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

The BJP’s criticism comes after the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates issued directives prohibiting group rides, non-consensual color application, and alcohol sales during the festival.

Police Orders and Restrictions on Holi

The orders, issued on Wednesday, impose several restrictions on Holi celebrations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. These include a ban on throwing colors or colored water on individuals, vehicles, or public places without consent, as well as a prohibition on riding two-wheelers or other vehicles in groups in a manner that could cause public disturbance. Additionally, all liquor outlets, including wine shops, toddy shops, and bars, except those located in star hotels and registered clubs—will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on March 14.

The restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 PM on March 13 to 6:00 AM on March 15 in Hyderabad and from 6:00 AM on March 14 to 6:00 AM on March 15 in Cyberabad. Violators of these directives may face legal action under Section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli.

BJP’s Allegations

Strongly opposing these measures, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took to X to slam the state government, stating, “The Telangana Congress government’s anti-Hindu agenda is out in the open again! Hindus are being told how to celebrate their festival! Why are such restrictions never imposed on other festivals?”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Shakti Kumar questioned why Hindu festivals are allegedly being targeted, saying,
 “Why are Hindu traditions always under attack? This is blatant discrimination!”

Responding to the backlash, Telangana police officials clarified that these restrictions aim to ensure public safety and prevent disruptions, emphasizing that similar rules have been enforced in past years. Authorities also pointed out that the restrictions apply to Holi-related public disturbances, not the festival itself.

