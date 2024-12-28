BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Congress For Neglecting P.V. Narasimha Rao’s Legacy

Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash accused the Congress of neglecting leaders like P.V. Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee, contrasting it with the BJP's inclusive approach. He criticized the Congress for denying a memorial to Rao while lauding BJP's approval of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial.

Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash strongly criticized the Congress party for its inconsistent approach in honoring its own leaders. He pointed out that while the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh at the request of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress failed to provide a memorial in Delhi for former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao (PVNR), a leader credited with initiating India’s economic reforms.

Subash accused the Congress of neglecting Rao, who remained loyal to the party throughout his career. He stated that during Rao’s funeral in 2004, the Congress, under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, denied him the dignity of an official program in Delhi. This, according to Subash, reflected the party’s disregard for one of its most prominent and significant leaders. In contrast, the BJP posthumously honored Rao by awarding him the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the nation.

The BJP leader further criticized the Congress for its treatment of other notable leaders. He alleged that the party failed to hold a condolence meeting for former President Pranab Mukherjee after his death and falsely claimed that such meetings are not convened for Presidents. Subash highlighted the Congress’s inability to build a memorial for P.V. Narasimha Rao during its tenure, despite its recent demands for a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh.

While acknowledging Dr. Manmohan Singh as a respected leader deserving of honor, Subash emphasized that true recognition requires consistent acknowledgment of contributions rather than selective treatment based on convenience or dynastic preferences. He asserted that the BJP has demonstrated a mature and fair approach in honoring leaders of all backgrounds, contrasting it with what he described as the Congress’s “petty politics.”

