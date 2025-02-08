BJP Supporters Celebrate With Dhols As It Surges Ahead of AAP In Delhi Elections 2025

In Kalkaji, AAP’s Atishi is trailing behind the BJP's candidate, sending shockwaves through the AAP camp. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri remains strongly ahead in his constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a strong lead in 42 out of 70 constituencies. The party has secured almost 48% of the vote share, giving it a commanding position. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is struggling, losing ground in many constituencies. As BJP extends its lead, its supporters are celebrating the surge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#DelhiElectionResults | BJP supporters celebrate as the party surges ahead of AAP with lead in 42/70 assembly constituencies pic.twitter.com/1AIEJf5yXZ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While AAP had been hoping to continue to keep its grip on Delhi, the BJP has given its all in the ongoing election and has been going quite strong. More particularly, the BJP alliance with minor parties has accounted for two of the seats. Despite these seats being allocated to the alliance, the BJP’s own tally of votes across the constituencies it is contesting is approaching an impressive 50%, signaling a strong comeback for the party in the national capital.

The early trends also reflect some intense political battles in critical constituencies, with prominent leaders locked in tight races. In Kalkaji, AAP’s Atishi is trailing behind the BJP’s candidate, sending shockwaves through the AAP camp. BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri remains strongly ahead in his constituency, making a win even easier for the party as more voting results are being counted. AAP candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj, on his part, is trailing significantly in his constituency, which began haunting the AAP camp once the counting started coming in. Party’s national convener only leads by 223 votes.

Though the results are yet to come, current trends do point toward a real neck-and-neck fight that can give way to one of the major political shifts in Delhi.

ALSO READ: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts