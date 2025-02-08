Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP Supporters Celebrate With Dhols As It Surges Ahead of AAP In Delhi Elections 2025

In Kalkaji, AAP’s Atishi is trailing behind the BJP's candidate, sending shockwaves through the AAP camp. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri remains strongly ahead in his constituency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BJP Supporters Celebrate With Dhols As It Surges Ahead of AAP In Delhi Elections 2025


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a strong lead in 42 out of 70 constituencies. The party has secured almost 48% of the vote share, giving it a commanding position. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is struggling, losing ground in many constituencies. As BJP extends its lead, its supporters are celebrating the surge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While AAP had been hoping to continue to keep its grip on Delhi, the BJP has given its all in the ongoing election and has been going quite strong. More particularly, the BJP alliance with minor parties has accounted for two of the seats. Despite these seats being allocated to the alliance, the BJP’s own tally of votes across the constituencies it is contesting is approaching an impressive 50%, signaling a strong comeback for the party in the national capital.

The early trends also reflect some intense political battles in critical constituencies, with prominent leaders locked in tight races. In Kalkaji, AAP’s Atishi is trailing behind the BJP’s candidate, sending shockwaves through the AAP camp. BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri remains strongly ahead in his constituency, making a win even easier for the party as more voting results are being counted. AAP candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj, on his part, is trailing significantly in his constituency, which began haunting the AAP camp once the counting started coming in. Party’s national convener only leads by 223 votes.

Though the results are yet to come, current trends do point toward a real neck-and-neck fight that can give way to one of the major political shifts in Delhi.

ALSO READ: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

Filed under

bjp delhi elections Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur

Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur

Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP...

Watch | Dhols, Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP HQ – What’s Behind AAP’s Struggles? Delhi Elections Take An Unexpected Turn

Watch | Dhols, Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP HQ – What’s Behind AAP’s...

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox