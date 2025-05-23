Home
BJP Telangana Hits Back At K Kavitha Over ‘Bizarre’ Allegations

Subash also accused BRS and Congress of staging a "shadow fight" to mislead voters, asserting that only BJP offers real governance and development.

BJP Telangana Hits Back At K Kavitha Over ‘Bizarre’ Allegations

The Telangana BJP has slammed BRS leader K. Kavitha for dragging the party into what it called an “internal feud” within the BRS. Reacting sharply to Kavitha’s accusation that her father, former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, went soft on the BJP, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash called her remarks “bizarre, misguided, and desperate.”


The Telangana BJP has slammed BRS leader K. Kavitha for dragging the party into what it called an “internal feud” within the BRS. Reacting sharply to Kavitha’s accusation that her father, former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, went soft on the BJP, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash called her remarks “bizarre, misguided, and desperate.”

Subash stated, “If Kavitha has issues with her father or her party’s leadership, she must settle them privately. Dragging the BJP into BRS’s internal drama is absurd.”

Kavitha, currently abroad, had reportedly written a five-page letter accusing the BRS leadership—mainly KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao—of failing to oppose the BJP effectively. The BJP, however, rejected this as a diversion from her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam. “She wants to play the victim to escape corruption charges. This is not a political attack; it’s a legal issue,” Subash said.

He reminded Kavitha that it was KCR who weakened the Congress—not the BJP—by encouraging mass defections and rewarding turncoats. He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Congress is now doing the same.

Subash also accused BRS and Congress of staging a “shadow fight” to mislead voters, asserting that only BJP offers real governance and development.

Calling the BRS a party “in meltdown,” he said Kavitha’s public outburst only exposed its internal decay. “The people are done with dynastic politics and corruption. They’re ready for a clean BJP government,” he concluded.

