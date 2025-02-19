BJP to announce Delhi’s new CM today; swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend. Security, stage arrangements finalized.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to end days of speculation by announcing its new Chief Minister for Delhi today, just a day before the scheduled swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ramlila Maidan. The party, which secured a landslide victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after 27 years, will finalize its pick for the top post in a legislative party meeting.

Crucial Meeting to Finalize CM Choice

The BJP’s legislative party meeting is set to take place at the Delhi unit office, where the newly-elected MLAs will formally select their leader. Following the announcement, the Chief Minister-designate will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to stake claim to form the government.

Adding to the day’s significance, the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the highest decision-making body of the party, will convene at noon to appoint observers for the legislative party meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently returned from his visits to the US and France, is expected to attend this crucial session.

Top Contenders for the Delhi CM Post

Several names are being considered for the coveted post, including:

Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief and three-time MLA Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi

Vijender Gupta, former Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly

Rekha Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader

Ashish Sood, Satish Upadhyay, and Jitender Mahajan, who are also in contention

The final decision will be announced after today’s deliberations.

Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony on Thursday

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation for the swearing-in event. The ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan at 12 PM and is expected to be a grand affair. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath to the new Chief Minister and ministers at 12:35 PM and 12:45 PM, respectively. The event will conclude by 1 PM.

Stage Arrangements:

The main stage will seat PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

A second stage has been set up for religious leaders.

The third stage will host Delhi BJP MPs and newly-elected MLAs.

Film stars have been allocated seating below the stage.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reviewed the security and logistical arrangements at the venue, accompanied by Special CPs for Law and Order and Traffic, along with all district DCPs.

AAP Leaders Invited, BJP CMs May Skip the Event

Following protocol, invitations have been sent to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and caretaker CM Atishi to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat, may not be present due to their involvement in their respective state budget presentations.

With the stage set and the anticipation running high, Delhi awaits the official announcement of its new Chief Minister, marking a new chapter in the capital’s political landscape.

