Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
BJP To Form Government In Delhi After 27 Years; PM Modi To Address Party Workers

After defeating the Aam Aadmi Party's 10-year rule and gaining 36 seats in the 70-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years. Between 1993 and 1998, Delhi last had a BJP-led administration.

After defeating the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP is Set to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi after 27 years.


After defeating the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-year rule and gaining 36 seats in the 70-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years. Between 1993 and 1998, Delhi last had a BJP-led administration.

Most Recent Trends

As of 4:30 PM, the Election Commission’s most recent trends show that the BJP has won 40 seats and is ahead in eight more. The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has only secured 17 seats and is in the lead in five more.

BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat by over 4 thousand votes. Meanwhile Congress Sandeep Dikshit had a dismal performance by only getting 4,568 votes.

From the AAP side, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi won from her Kalkaji seat, beating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3.5 thousand votes. Party leader Gopal Rai also won the Babarpur assembly seat by a comfortable margin of 18 thousand votes.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar) won against AAP’s Manoj Kumar Tyagi. BJP’s Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash) defeated AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj with a margin of over 3 thousand votes.

BJP candidate Kulwant Rana also won from the Rithala constituency, beating AAP’s Mohinder Goyal by a comfortable margin of over 29 thousand votes.

PM Modi To Address Party Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at their party headquarters later in the evening, party’s Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva said.

“People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It’s a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi…He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening,” Sachdeva told ANI.

Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside party’s office in New Delhi as poll trends pojected an apparent win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will mark a return of the party to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years.

Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Constructive Opposition’ Statement

Earlier today, Kejriwal conceded his defeat and hoped that the BJP will fulfill all the promises.
“We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them,” Kejriwal said in a video address posted on X.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of “health, education, and infrastructure” over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a “constructive role” in opposition.

“We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served,” he added.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

