BJP To Get A New National President On April 15

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to elect its new national president on April 15. The current president, J.P. Nadda, has already completed his tenure and is currently serving an extended term. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from Nagpur, the date for the election of the new BJP president has been tentatively finalized. According to sources, the election is likely to be uncontested.

Top Contenders for BJP National President

Among the most discussed names for the post are Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Arjun Ram Meghwal. However, BJP and PM Modi are known for making surprise choices, so an unexpected candidate cannot be ruled out.

Selection Process for BJP National President

The BJP president is always chosen through consensus and with the approval of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

As per the BJP constitution, any active party member with at least 15 years of membership is eligible to contest.

The candidate must secure nominations from at least 20 states.

Approval from the BJP’s National Council, with endorsements from 20 states, is mandatory for the selection.

Status of Organizational Elections

Laxman, the national in-charge of BJP’s organizational elections, stated that elections have already been completed in 14 states, including Kerala, with state presidents appointed. The process is yet to be completed in 8-10 states. Once state president elections are completed in 20 states, the process of electing the national president will be concluded.

Profiles of Key Contenders

1. Manohar Lal Khattar

Strengths:

Strong association with the RSS.

Close ties with PM Narendra Modi.

Clean, honest, and straightforward image.

Weaknesses:

Age factor (70 years old).

Perceived as too close to PM Modi, which could affect internal party dynamics.

2. Pralhad Joshi

Strengths:

Strong contender if BJP looks for a president from South India.

A significant political face from South India.

Close ties with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale.

Strong RSS connections and expertise in consensus-building.

Experience as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Fluent in Hindi despite being from South India.

Weaknesses:

Being a Brahmin might affect caste equations.

Limited appeal in North and Hindi-speaking states.

Considered a moderate leader, which may not align with the party’s aggressive approach.

3. Dharmendra Pradhan

Strengths:

Close relationship with PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Skilled organizer.

Clean image and political experience from Odisha.

Proven administrative capabilities, especially in implementing the New Education Policy.

Extensive experience as an election strategist in multiple states.

Weaknesses:

Limited appeal in BJP’s stronghold Hindi-speaking states.

Closer to senior leadership than grassroots workers.

Lacks deep-rooted connections with the RSS.

4. Arjun Ram Meghwal

Strengths:

A prominent Dalit leader within the BJP.

Highly educated and influential within the Dalit community.

Strong administrative skills.

Close ties with PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Clean and unblemished political record.

Weaknesses:

Limited organizational experience.

Not closely associated with the RSS.

As the BJP prepares for this crucial leadership transition, all eyes will be on April 15 to see who will take charge of the party’s national leadership ahead of the upcoming elections.

