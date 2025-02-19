BJP To Hold Legislative Party Meeting Today To Choose Next Delhi CM

The BJP will announce Delhi’s next Chief Minister today after its legislature party meeting. Following a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the new CM’s name will be revealed at 6 PM,

The stage is set for a grand oath-taking ceremony as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form the new government in Delhi.

The suspense surrounding Delhi’s next Chief Minister will finally come to an end today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds its crucial legislature party meeting. This comes ten days after the party’s sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The meeting, scheduled for 6 PM on February 19, will see BJP legislators come together to choose their leader. Shortly after, the name of the new Chief Minister will be officially announced. The swearing-in ceremony is set for the next day, February 20, at 4:30 PM at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, expected to be in attendance.

The party’s overwhelming success in the Assembly elections has created widespread anticipation for this momentous decision, with all eyes now on who will lead Delhi in the next term.