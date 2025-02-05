BJP To Make A Comeback After 27 Years? This Is What Exit Poll Predicts

Several prominent agencies conducted exit polls for the Delhi Assembly elections. While the numbers vary, a majority of them agree that the BJP is well-positioned to form the next government.

For the first time in 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems on the brink of reclaiming the Chief Minister’s office in Delhi, according to multiple exit polls. If these predictions hold true, it will be a significant political shift in the national capital, where the newly born Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dominated for nearly a decade.

Various agencies have released their projections, most of which give the BJP a decisive edge over AAP, signaling the end of Chief Minister Atishi’s short tenure and a new chapter for Delhi’s political landscape.

A Breakdown of the Exit Poll Results

Several prominent agencies conducted exit polls for the Delhi Assembly elections. While the numbers vary, a majority of them agree that the BJP is well-positioned to form the next government.

Matrize : BJP (35-40), AAP (32-37), Congress (1)

: BJP (35-40), AAP (32-37), Congress (1) JVC : BJP (39-45), AAP (27-34), Congress (2), Others (1)

: BJP (39-45), AAP (27-34), Congress (2), Others (1) P-MARQ : BJP (39-49), AAP (21-31), Congress (1)

: BJP (39-49), AAP (21-31), Congress (1) People’s Insight : BJP (40-44), AAP (25-29), Congress (1)

: BJP (40-44), AAP (25-29), Congress (1) People’s Pulse : BJP (51-60), AAP (10-19), Congress (0)

: BJP (51-60), AAP (10-19), Congress (0) Chanakya’s Strategies : BJP (39-44), AAP (25-28), Congress (2-3)

: BJP (39-44), AAP (25-28), Congress (2-3) Poll Diary : BJP (42-50), AAP (18-25), Congress (2)

: BJP (42-50), AAP (18-25), Congress (2) DV Research : BJP (36-44), AAP (26-34), Congress (0)

: BJP (36-44), AAP (26-34), Congress (0) Weepreside: BJP (18-23), AAP (46-52), Congress (1)

While some agencies predict a close contest between BJP and AAP, others foresee a significant BJP majority. People’s Pulse, for instance, projects the BJP winning as many as 51 to 60 seats, while Weepreside stands out by giving AAP a comfortable majority with 46-52 seats.

The Historic Return of BJP

If the BJP indeed returns to power, it will end AAP’s nearly 10-year-long rule in Delhi. The last BJP Chief Minister was the late Sushma Swaraj, who held the office briefly in 1998 before being defeated by Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. Since then, the BJP has remained out of power in Delhi, despite its dominance at the national level and success in municipal elections.

This projected resurgence of the BJP reflects a combination of factors, including growing voter dissatisfaction with the AAP government, allegations of corruption, and a renewed BJP campaign focusing on infrastructure, law and order, and civic issues such as water supply, air pollution, and waste management.

AAP vs BJP Tough Battle

For the Aam Aadmi Party, these exit polls are a wake-up call. Having won a landslide victory in the 2020 elections with 62 out of 70 seats, AAP’s projected decline indicates that its core voter base might be shifting. The party has faced numerous challenges in recent months, from corruption charges in the now-scrapped liquor policy to the arrests of senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s legal troubles.

Atishi, who took over as Chief Minister following Kejriwal’s resignation, has worked to maintain stability within the party and the government. Despite her efforts, it seems that voter sentiment has been influenced by the controversies surrounding the party.

Congress: A Continued Decline

Once a dominant force in Delhi politics, the Congress Party continues its downward spiral. Most exit polls predict that Congress will remain on the margins, winning no more than two seats. The party’s inability to capitalize on the dissatisfaction with AAP or present a compelling alternative has left it struggling for relevance in the capital.

What’s at Stake for Delhi

The return of the BJP to power would mark a significant shift in Delhi’s governance and political narrative. The party has promised to bring a “double-engine government,” aligning the state government’s policies with the central government’s initiatives. Supporters argue that this will lead to faster development and better coordination on issues like infrastructure, pollution control, and public welfare schemes.

As Delhi waits for the final results, it’s clear that this election could be a turning point for the city. If the BJP secures a majority, it will not only signify a return to power after nearly three decades but also reshape the political landscape of the national capital. For AAP, a loss would mean a significant setback, forcing it to rethink its strategy and leadership. Meanwhile, Congress faces the challenge of rebuilding itself from the ground up.

The stage is set for an interesting and closely watched outcome. Will the BJP finally reclaim Delhi after 27 years, or will the actual results defy the exit polls? All eyes are now on the vote counting day.

