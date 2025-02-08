BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 40 constituencies as per the latest trends.

Several prominent leaders are facing setbacks, with AAP’s top brass Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi—all trailing in their respective constituencies.

Here are the key constituency trends:

Najafgarh : Neelam Pehalwan (BJP) – Leading

: Neelam Pehalwan (BJP) – Leading Kiradi : Anil Jha (AAP) – Leading

: Anil Jha (AAP) – Leading Chandni Chowk : Satish Jain (BJP) – Leading

: Satish Jain (BJP) – Leading Malviya Nagar : Satish Upadhyay (BJP) – Leading

: Satish Upadhyay (BJP) – Leading Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) – Leading

Notably, AAP’s top leaders are currently trailing:

Arvind Kejriwal – Trailing

– Trailing Manish Sisodia – Trailing

– Trailing Atishi – Trailing

The counting process continues, but with BJP’s growing lead, the party appears set to form the next government in Delhi.

The Historic Return of BJP

If the BJP indeed returns to power, it will end AAP’s nearly 10-year-long rule in Delhi. The last BJP Chief Minister was the late Sushma Swaraj, who held the office briefly in 1998 before being defeated by Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. Since then, the BJP has remained out of power in Delhi, despite its dominance at the national level and success in municipal elections.

