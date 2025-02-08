Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 40 constituencies as per the latest trends.

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 40 constituencies as per the latest trends. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing behind with 25 seats, while Congress is ahead in just one constituency.

Several prominent leaders are facing setbacks, with AAP’s top brass Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi—all trailing in their respective constituencies.

Here are the key constituency trends:

  • Najafgarh: Neelam Pehalwan (BJP) – Leading
  • Kiradi: Anil Jha (AAP) – Leading
  • Chandni Chowk: Satish Jain (BJP) – Leading
  • Malviya Nagar: Satish Upadhyay (BJP) – Leading
  • Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) – Leading

Notably, AAP’s top leaders are currently trailing:

  • Arvind Kejriwal – Trailing
  • Manish Sisodia – Trailing
  • Atishi – Trailing

The counting process continues, but with BJP’s growing lead, the party appears set to form the next government in Delhi.

The Historic Return of BJP

If the BJP indeed returns to power, it will end AAP’s nearly 10-year-long rule in Delhi. The last BJP Chief Minister was the late Sushma Swaraj, who held the office briefly in 1998 before being defeated by Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. Since then, the BJP has remained out of power in Delhi, despite its dominance at the national level and success in municipal elections.

Also Read: Who Is Winning Delhi Elections 2025? Congress Leader Devendra Yadav Leads From The Badali

