BJP To Set Up Special Investigation Team To Probe Corruption In Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its commitment to fulfilling key promises made to the people of Delhi, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set to probe corruption under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as a top priority. BJP leader Parvesh Verma made the statement on Saturday as party workers celebrated the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Verma, who defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a decisive margin of over 4,000 votes in the New Delhi constituency, emphasized that the decision on the next Chief Minister would be taken collectively. “In our party, the legislative party decides the Chief Ministerial candidate, and the party leadership gives its approval. The final decision will be acceptable to all,” he told ANI.

Crediting the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Verma expressed gratitude to voters and BJP workers. “This is truly a victory for PM Modi. The people of Delhi have placed their trust in him. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah played crucial roles in energizing party workers and leading a comprehensive campaign,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Outlining the new government’s priorities, Verma reiterated BJP’s commitment to implementing welfare measures, including financial assistance for women and addressing key infrastructural challenges. “We will provide Rs 2,500 to women, set up an SIT to investigate corruption, develop the Yamuna riverfront, tackle pollution, and reduce traffic congestion. Our vision is to make Delhi a capital that everyone can be proud of,” he asserted.

Criticisms Against Arvind Kejriwal

During the campaign, BJP had consistently accused the AAP government of corruption and took repeated jabs at Kejriwal over alleged misuse of government funds, referring to his residence as a ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ The BJP’s aggressive campaigning resonated with voters, leading to a major political shift in the capital.

Parvesh Verma’s wife, Swati Singh Verma, also highlighted the significance of the victory, stating that Delhi’s electorate had placed their trust in BJP and PM Modi. “The people of Delhi were fed up with unstable governance for the past 26 years. Now, real development will take place,” she said.

As per the latest election results, the BJP has secured or is leading in 48 seats, while AAP holds 22 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The victory marks BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years, setting the stage for significant policy changes in the national capital.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Leaders Dance In Joy After Historic Election Victory