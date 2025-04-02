Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  BJP Wants To Impose 'Nagpur Ka Kanoon': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill

BJP Wants To Impose ‘Nagpur Ka Kanoon’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it unconstitutional and against the ethos of India's diversity.

BJP Wants To Impose ‘Nagpur Ka Kanoon’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill


Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it unconstitutional and against the ethos of India’s diversity. In a scathing remark against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav accused the party of attempting to impose “Nagpur ka kanoon” (Nagpur’s law), a phrase often used to criticize policies perceived as influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), headquartered in Nagpur.

“This is an unconstitutional Bill. We are people who believe in the Constitution. People of BJP want to impose ‘Nagpur ka kanoon’; that is not at all acceptable to us. We believe in ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’, the diversity of our country is the beauty of it,” Yadav asserted.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that his party has been steadfast in its opposition to the Bill in both Houses of Parliament as well as in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. He reaffirmed that the RJD will continue to resist the Bill at every stage.

Highlighting the significance of the protest, Yadav mentioned the participation of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, despite his frail health, as a testament to their commitment to the cause. “Despite his health condition, Lalu ji joined the protest. So, we are clear that we will never accept the Bill,” he said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked widespread debates, with opposition parties and various stakeholders raising concerns over its implications. Critics argue that the Bill could undermine the autonomy of Waqf boards and impact the management of properties belonging to the Muslim community.

As political tensions escalate over the issue, it remains to be seen how the government addresses the opposition’s concerns. With the RJD and other opposition parties gearing up for continued resistance, the controversy surrounding the Bill is far from over.

BJP Wants To Impose 'Nagpur Ka Kanoon': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill
