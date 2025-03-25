Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
BJP will give ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ to poor Muslims on Eid

32 lakh Muslims across the country will get this gift. A Kit will be distributed among 5 to 7 lakh poor Muslims in UP, they will get material to celebrate the festival

Lucknow: This year, to increase its reach among Muslims on Eid, BJP will distribute the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kit to them. This kit will contain material especially used by poor Muslims on Eid, so that they can also celebrate the festival in a proper manner. BJP’s Minority Front has taken the responsibility for this. There is a plan to deliver this kit to 32 lakh poor Muslims across the country. This gift will be given to 5 to 7 lakh Muslims in UP. It started on Tuesday from old Lucknow. This gift was distributed to about 100 Muslims.

Clothes will also be given along with vermicelli

BJP Minority Front state president Kunwar Basit Ali said that in every district BJP Minority Front workers are preparing a list of poor Muslims. For this, committees are working in every locality. On Tuesday, ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits were distributed to 100 poor Muslims near Imambara in Lucknow. He says that it is our tradition to celebrate festivals with the poor along with our own festivals. For this, this kit is being given to the needy people. This kit will be in a box on which there will be a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this kit, along with vermicelli, gram flour, sugar, oil, ghee, dry fruits, ghee, and clothes will also be given to women. With this, poor Muslims can celebrate the festival of Eid. He says that for this, Minority Front has formed one team in each of the 75 districts. This team is making a list of poor Muslims along with local workers. The effort is to ensure that this gift reaches every poor Muslim before Eid.

30% of the beneficiaries are Muslims

Basit Ali says that BJP works with the objective of ‘Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas’. This is the reason why the number of Muslims in the beneficial schemes of the central and state governments is more than 30%. There are about 6.5 crore beneficiaries in UP, their number is increasing continuously. There has been no discrimination in providing benefits of these schemes. The number of Muslim beneficiaries is increasing in every village.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

