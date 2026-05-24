BJP Wins Falta, Debangshu Panda Secures Victory By Over 1 Lakh Votes

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda secured a massive victory in the Falta assembly repoll on Sunday, winning by a margin of more than one lakh votes in what is being seen as a major political setback for the Trinamool Congress in a constituency once considered its organisational stronghold. The result from Falta has quickly turned into a larger political message for West Bengal politics, coming just days after the BJP ended the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state and formed its first government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The Falta repoll was ordered by the Election Commission after allegations of “irregularities” during the earlier phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

(developing story, more to follow soon)