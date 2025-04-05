BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment

In a deeply shocking incident, 35-year-old BJP worker Vinay Somayya from Karnataka’s Madikeri was found dead by suicide in his office at Nagawara, Bengaluru, late Thursday night. According to police, he was discovered hanging shortly after sharing a long and emotional suicide note on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Vinay’s note, spanning over a thousand words, blamed several Congress leaders for mentally harassing him and pushing him towards this drastic decision. His death has sent shockwaves across Karnataka’s political circles, with the BJP strongly alleging political vendetta behind his demise.

In the note, Vinay said he was made the admin of a WhatsApp group named “Kodagu Problems and Suggestions” just five days before a controversial message was posted there. Though he denied any role in the message, an FIR was filed against him, and he claimed this portrayed him as a criminal in public.

He further alleged that Congress leader Tenneera Maheena deliberately circulated his photo and details of the case to damage his reputation in Kodagu. Vinay had been arrested by Madikeri Town Police following a complaint from Maheena. Even after securing bail, he claimed, the harassment continued.

Vinay named Congress MLA AS Ponnanna in his letter, accusing him of instructing police to pursue and harass him and his family. He said the police visited his cousin’s and friends’ homes to locate him post-bail. He also denied being involved in any phone calls that allegedly caused Kodava-Gowda tensions.

In the note, Vinay stated, “Yes, I sent messages, but only to forward a voice message I had received, along with its screenshot. Why was an FIR filed against me based on a random photo but not for that voice message? Where is the justice?”

Vinay also accused Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda of scolding him over WhatsApp after he raised concerns about the Kushalnagar Government Hospital. He claimed to have proof that Gowda made the first call, not him.

He further said that efforts were being made to falsely brand him as a repeat offender, alleging that a man named Harish Poovayya repeatedly shared defamatory messages and his photo in another WhatsApp group. Vinay feared he was being targeted to open a “rowdy sheet” against him.

He added that although the High Court had stayed the FIR, his character was continuously attacked. Vinay also demanded an investigation into another suicide that occurred the same day Maheena’s wife was hospitalized, hinting at a possible link.

In his final message, Vinay pleaded, “Please support my family socially and financially. Even one rupee from each person will help secure my wife and daughter’s future. Please ensure my mother, wife, daughter, and family are not harassed after my death.”

He expressed gratitude to BJP leaders like Pratap Simha, KG Bopaiah, and Appachu Ranjan, who had supported him when the case first surfaced.

The police have sent Vinay’s body for post-mortem and begun an investigation. While acknowledging that the FIR and arrest could be factors behind the suicide, they refrained from commenting on specific claims made in the note.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have come out strongly, accusing the Congress of pushing Vinay to his death. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka called it “100 per cent political revenge” and blamed the Congress-led administration in Kodagu for the tragedy.

