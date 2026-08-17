BJP’s Big Reshuffle: 6 Minority Leaders, Including Muslim, Christian & Sikh Faces, Get Key Posts Under Nitin Nabin

The BJP on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin. The reshuffle puts a strong focus on social and regional representation.

Six representatives from minority communities have been part of the new team. The party said that this step has been taken keeping in mind its efforts to provide representation to important religious communities. The new team consists of one Sikh, two Christians, one Muslim, one Jain and one Parsi.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has been appointed as national vice-president. Kunwar Basit Ali has been appointed president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha.

Anil Antony, son of Congress leader A K Antony, will be continuing as national secretary. Manpreet Singh Badal, former Punjab finance minister, has been appointed national vice-president. BJP said that the new appointments will bring together leaders from 23 states and union territories.

“Such balanced appointments empower the incoming national president’s executive team to operate with a profound awareness of the nation’s vast geographical landscape and regional nuances,” the BJP said in a statement.

10 Women Leaders Get Key BJP Posts

Women leaders have also received a significant share of the new appointments. Ten women from different parts of India have been given roles in the national team.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed national general secretary. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former Union minister D Purandeshwari have been named national vice-presidents.

Former National Commission for Women chief Rekha Verma has also been appointed national vice-president.

Kavita Patidar and Sangeeta Yadav will serve as national secretaries. Roop Kumari Choudhary has been named president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha. Priti Gandhi has been appointed a social media co-convenor.

Focus on North-East and Tribal Representation

The BJP has also focused on the North-East region. Three regional leaders belonging to Tripura, Assam, and Nagaland have been included in the team. The BJP will keep working through its dedicated team for the North-East Coordination Cell under Sambit Patra.

The new panel also consists of four tribals hailing from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the North-East. Two of them are women. There are three members from UP, Tamil Nadu, and MP belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC).