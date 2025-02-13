Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
‘BJP’s Clear Inability To Govern In Manipur’: Rahul Gandhi On President’s Rule In Manipur

The northeastern state of Manipur, which has been grappling with unrest for nearly two years and facing a constitutional crisis, was placed under President's Rule on Tuesday.

'BJP's Clear Inability To Govern In Manipur': Rahul Gandhi On President's Rule In Manipur


The northeastern state of Manipur, which has been grappling with unrest for nearly two years and facing a constitutional crisis, was placed under President’s Rule on Tuesday. The decision came shortly after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, preempting a Congress-led no-confidence motion and a possible floor test in the state assembly. This marks the 11th instance of President’s Rule in Manipur since 1951.

In a statement, President Droupadi Murmu’s office confirmed the imposition of central rule, citing a report from Governor Ajay Bhalla. “After considering the report and other inputs, I am satisfied that the state government cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution,” the statement read.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, “The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur is a delayed acknowledgment of the BJP’s failure to govern. Now, the Prime Minister can no longer avoid his responsibility. Will he finally visit Manipur and share his plan to restore peace and normalcy?”

The imposition of President’s Rule follows the state BJP’s failure to agree on a new Chief Ministerial candidate, leaving the assembly in limbo. Biren Singh tendered his resignation to the Governor on Sunday after holding discussions with the party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

