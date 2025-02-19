‘BJP’s CM Will Distribute Milk, I Distribute Alcohol’: Watch BJP Supporter Dresses As Kejriwal, Mocks Former Delhi CM Outside BJP Office

A BJP supporter, dressed as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, staged a dramatic satire outside the Delhi BJP office, mocking the former Chief Minister’s tenure. Through exaggerated remarks, he listed alleged scams and ridiculed Kejriwal’s political ambitions, sparking sharp reactions.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter, dressed as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, staged a satirical act outside the Delhi BJP office. The individual made a series of statements mocking Kejriwal’s tenure and alleged scams, drawing sharp political reactions.

Satirical Remarks on Development and Alleged Scams

The supporter, impersonating Kejriwal, claimed to have undertaken significant “development work” during his tenure. Listing a series of alleged scams, he stated, “I have done a lot of development work in my tenures—like the liquor scam, DTC scam, Yamuna scam, Sheesh Mahal scam. Modi ji is cleaning the Yamuna River, but I would have done better. Now, I am going to Punjab to make it like London.”

Mocking Former Delhi CM

Continuing his act, the BJP supporter sarcastically emphasized Kejriwal’s multiple stints as Chief Minister. “I want to become Chief Minister four times and make a world record. I will not work; I will only become Chief Minister and make a world record. Look, we have made a lot of progress. In the last ten years, we have made significant progress,” he said, adding references to alleged scandals. “Look—Jal Ghotala, Sheesh Mahal Ghotala, DTC Ghotala, Yamuna Ghotala.”

#WATCH | Outside Delhi BJP office, a BJP supporter dressed as AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, “I have done a lot of development work in my tenures – like liquor scam, DTC scam, Yamuna scam, Sheesh Mahal scam…Modi ji is cleaning the river Yamuna, but I would have… pic.twitter.com/Py2DW1IPi4 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

Satire on Liquor Policy and Punjab Governance under Delhi CM

The impersonator also ridiculed Kejriwal’s governance approach regarding liquor distribution. “Their (BJP’s) Chief Minister will distribute milk, I distribute alcohol. Their Chief Minister will distribute medicine, I distribute alcohol. So, there is a difference between us as vast as the land and the sky.”

Expressing mock concern, the individual stated, “This alcoholism—no one can do so much for us. I want to become Chief Minister; I am very worried. I want to become Chief Minister four times. Look, Mr. Modi is cleaning the Yamuna. If I had done it, I would have done it better. Mr. Modi is doing it, that’s good. But if I had done it, I would have done it very well.”

