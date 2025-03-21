BJP’s Delimitation Plan Will Silence South India, MK Stalin Warns; Calls For Opposition Unity

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will skip Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s meeting against the BJP-led delimitation exercise, as DMK intensifies efforts to oppose it.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has called for a crucial meeting on Saturday to oppose the BJP-led delimitation exercise. The meeting aims to build a broader alliance against what Stalin describes as a move that threatens India’s federal structure. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be attending.

In a video message released on Friday, Stalin warned that the proposed delimitation could silence voices in Parliament and compromise democratic rights. “The delimitation exercise, if carried out, will strike at the very foundation of federalism in India,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A historic day for Indian federalism! I extend my warmest welcome to the leaders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal & Punjab who are joining us for the Joint Action Committee meeting on #FairDelimitation. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The All-Party Meeting on March 5 was… pic.twitter.com/Wra2NmccIA — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 21, 2025

DMK Raises Concerns in Parliament

The DMK has been vocal about the issue during the ongoing Budget session, with party members staging protests in both Houses of Parliament. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned after DMK MPs wore white t-shirts with slogans like “#FairDelimitation” and “Tamil Nadu will Fight! Tamil Nadu will Win!”

The delimitation process, due in 2026, is based on population criteria, which the DMK argues unfairly benefits northern states with larger populations. “States that have successfully controlled their population and contributed significantly to national progress should not be penalized,” Stalin emphasized.

Broader Opposition to BJP’s Delimitation Plan

Stalin is seeking support beyond Tamil Nadu, reaching out to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab. However, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, a BJP ally, and Odisha’s BJP-led government are unlikely to participate.

The DMK has already secured backing from regional parties in Tamil Nadu. On March 5, an all-party resolution—excluding the BJP—was passed, calling for fair delimitation. Stalin now wants to expand this movement nationwide.

Historical Context and BJP’s Stand on Delimitation

Delimitation has been conducted four times in India—1952, 1963, 1973, and 2002—to redistribute parliamentary and state assembly seats. During the Emergency, the Indira Gandhi-led government froze seat allocation to prevent penalizing states with effective population control. The 42nd Constitutional Amendment delayed any changes until after the 2001 Census.

Following the last delimitation in 2002, constituency boundaries were redrawn, but opposition from southern states ensured no change in the number of seats. Stalin now demands that the 1971 Census be used as the baseline for another 30 years beyond 2026.

India’s population is projected to reach 1.42 billion by 2026. If delimitation follows current guidelines, northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could see significant gains—potentially increasing their seats from 120 to 128 and 70, respectively. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu would see only marginal increases, and Kerala could even lose a seat.

Stalin’s Call for a Nationwide Movement

“This is more than a meeting—it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country,” Stalin said, urging opposition leaders to unite against what he calls an unfair allocation of parliamentary representation. A DMK minister and MP have already engaged with other opposition parties to garner wider support during the Budget session.

With the BJP firm on conducting the national census and delimitation post-2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition’s response in the coming months could be pivotal in shaping India’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow